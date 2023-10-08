‘Sore one’ - Hearts player makes admission after game v Hibs
Hearts’ Alan Forrest opened up the scoring as all ended square in Gorgie
A thrilling derby day ended 2-2 at Tynecastle. The rain hammered down but no spirits were dampened as it was a fixture to remember in the Scottish capital. Hearts looked all over their city rivals in the first half but the Hibees fought back following the break.
The Jambos surrendered a 2-0 lead as Hibs’ Elie Youan produced a stunning brace in under two minutes to level the playing field. The final ten minutes of play then saw a barrage of attempts at goal but to no avail and despite six minutes of extra time, the final scoreline read 2-2.
Opening up the goals was Jambos’ favourite Alan Forrest. Speaking to the press after the match the number 17 said: “It is mixed feelings. Personally, I was delighted to get on the scoresheet but it was a sore one to take the way it finished. It’s a point, so we have to see that as well, but it’s still a sore one.”
“That has got to be my best goal, just with the strike and being a derby game. It’s the perfect goal. I was happy to score but not getting the win just takes the shine off it.
“It was a good run from Toby to take the man away and it opened up. I just hit it. Sometimes it can end up in the stands but I knew straight away as soon as it left my boot. It was a great feeling.”
When asked about his personal performance the forward revealed: “Every player wants to take their opportunity when it comes and want to be playing games. I’ve come into the team and luckily I was able to contribute.
“I think that performance has got to be up there with the goal and stuff. If we’d got the result I would have said it was my best, straight away.”