Hearts will be welcoming Hibs to Tynecastle this weekend as they prepare for the first Edinburgh derby of the 2023/24 season. Lawrence Shankland will be leading the side out in one of the most hotly contested battles of the season as he continues taking on the captaincy role in Craig Gordon’s absence. He has been a fine leader for his squad but the striker has recently had a goal-drought, last scoring in the first leg against PAOK in the Europa Conference League play-off.

However, this is not an issue his boss his concerned about and Steven Naismith has since revealed the regular communication he is in with the 29-year-old striker. While growing fears are rising with fans, the Tynecastle boss knows the calibre of his captain and believes its only a matter of time before the drought ends.

“We chat regularly. It is something we are quite big on with all the players. There are loads of factors. Especially for a goal scorer it is emphasised more because it is the best thing to do in a game.

“Shanks is a proven goal scorer. He has had these situations where he’s maybe not scoring but for me he brings so much more. I think his all-round play as a forward since he came here has gone up.

“He’s now looking like an experienced leader. One thing I was surprised by was his leadership skills. I first met Shanks when I was in the Scottish squad playing and so was he. Naturally he is going to be really quiet but my perception of him was that he was just a forward, loves scoring goals.

“But his game intelligence and leadership skills are really good. I think getting the captaincy has helped him massively in that respect. But he brings so much more.

“Yes, there have been times he’s not been at his level. Again, because his level is so high it gets emphasised. Shanks is a goal scorer so if we are not providing opportunities for him he’s going to suffer.

“I’ve got no concerns with him not scoring goals. I think by the end of the season he will have another good season of scoring goals. The way we play, when we get in our stride suits him.”

“I think (building relationships) is the biggest issue for us this season. Our biggest area which has not been like it was for the seven games (of last season) is in possession. I put a lot of that down to different players that have come in, whether it is attackers or our most important defenders they are the ones that have been injured.

“That connection is the hardest part to get and build and work and to understand. When the ball has to move as quick as it can to get you a chance you need to get the connections, we’ve not done that enough, we’ve not had the time. I’ve got no issues with where Shanks is at.”

Shankland was recently part of the Scotland squad that faced England and Cyprus but did not make it on the pitch. It was posed to Naismith that a derby could be the perfect opportunity for the current Hearts’ captain to bounce back in action to which his boss replied: “I spoke to Steve about Shanks and having the relationship with him and understanding of what he wants. Shanks not being in the Scotland squad, circumstances mean he’s not at where he was last season.

“Is it worth him going away for a week and a half, training sometimes, travelling, not playing and wasting time. The gaffer knows him, the gaffer trusts him. All round the best decision is that he stays. If Scotland need him he can definitely turn up and play his part.