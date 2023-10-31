News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Hibs photos: 22 amazing images of Hibernian fans during the 2016 Scottish Cup Final and victory parade

May 21, 2016. Safe to say, it's a date no fan of Hibernian FC will ever forget – with Alan Stubbs’ team lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1902.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:21 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 17:21 GMT

The scenes when club captain David Gray scored in stoppage time goal to give Hibs a 3-2 win over Rangers were absolutely chaotic – and the celebrations went on for days.

Hibs fans are hoping they don’t have to wait quite so long to see their team emulate the class of 2016 history-makers – and here we take a nostalgic look back at both the final itself and victory parade in Edinburgh the following day.

Have a scroll through our picture gallery to be transported back to one of the happiest times in Hibs’ history.

There was no doubt over where this fan's allegiance lay! Pic: Neil Hanna

1. True colours

There was no doubt over where this fan's allegiance lay! Pic: Neil Hanna Photo: Neil Hanna

Photo Sales
Irene and Julie Grant donned their green and white headgear for the final. Picture: Greg MacVean

2. Hats off to them

Irene and Julie Grant donned their green and white headgear for the final. Picture: Greg MacVean Photo: Greg MacVean

Photo Sales
This young fan couldn't see past Hibernian for the victory. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

3. Hibee Vision

This young fan couldn't see past Hibernian for the victory. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey Photo: SNS/Alan Harvey

Photo Sales
Hibs gave this fan plenty of reason to hold her scarf high. Picture: Robert Perry.

4. Proud to be Hibby

Hibs gave this fan plenty of reason to hold her scarf high. Picture: Robert Perry. Photo: Robert Perry

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:David GrayRangersEdinburgh