Hibs photos: 22 amazing images of Hibernian fans during the 2016 Scottish Cup Final and victory parade
May 21, 2016. Safe to say, it's a date no fan of Hibernian FC will ever forget – with Alan Stubbs’ team lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1902.
The scenes when club captain David Gray scored in stoppage time goal to give Hibs a 3-2 win over Rangers were absolutely chaotic – and the celebrations went on for days.
Hibs fans are hoping they don’t have to wait quite so long to see their team emulate the class of 2016 history-makers – and here we take a nostalgic look back at both the final itself and victory parade in Edinburgh the following day.
Have a scroll through our picture gallery to be transported back to one of the happiest times in Hibs’ history.
1 / 6