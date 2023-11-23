Hibs star ready to reach next milestone after hitting 100 appearances

Leah Eddie hit 100 appearances for Hibs in Saturday’s Edinburgh derby victory with the defender already looking to reach another milestone.

Leah Eddie with the Capital Cup after their victory over Hearts. Credit: David Mollison

The 22-year-old captained Grant Scott’s side as they overcame Hearts in a 2-1 win. Eddie herself put in another sensational display to ensure that the Capital Cup stayed in Leith. Looking back on the game, the centre-back admits the experience was a bit “nerve-racking” but is pleased that her side came away with a derby victory.

“We knew we were in good form and were looking to take that into the game,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “It was a wee bit scrappy in the first half and better in the second half. Going into it our main focus was three points so we are happy to get that.

“I didn’t actually know until we were going out [about the milestone]. It was a really nice occasion to get it and to be presented with it at Easter Road. I am happy I got my 100th appearance and hopefully I can get loads more.

“It was a wee bit nerve-racking [being captain] but I did it at Tynecastle against Hearts as well. I knew what it would feel like and knew what I wanted to say to the girls before the game. It was nice but on the day, it was just about getting the three points.”

Leah Eddie holding up her 100 appearances shirt after the Edinburgh derby. Credit: David Mollison

There have been quite a few players who have hit this landmark over recent months. Shannon McGregor reached her 100th appearance back in September while Eilidh Adams also became a centurion earlier this month. Each one played exceptionally well on the day too, with Eddie hoping this luck will continue later into the season.

“It’s good that there are quite a lot of young players that are reaching 100 appearances,” she added. “Hopefully, we can keep adding to that. It does seem to be giving us luck on the day so hopefully that can continue.”

Eddie has been one of Hibs’ best players so far this season with manager Grant Scott continuing to praise the defender for her performances. Her form has also caused her to be noticed on the international stage.

On Thursday, it was announced that Eddie had been selected in the Scotland Under 23s side alongside teammates Adams and Abbie Ferguson. With the side set to travel to Spain to face the Netherlands, the defender is excited to continue her development with her country.

“We will be away on Monday to Spain,” she explained. “It will be good to be in and around different players from different clubs and focus on our game against the Netherlands that hopefully, we will do well in.