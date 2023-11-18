Leah Eddie led by example as Jorian Baucum continued her fiery form in 2-1 win over Hearts

Easter Road hosted the second derby of the year with Hibs once again reigning victorious in a 2-1 win that eventually came to life.

The Edinburgh clubs were neck and neck heading into this fixture with no fan sure which way the Derby was set to go. Just after one minute, Hearts found the back of the net but the goal was disallowed for a foul committed against the Jambos in the box and just as quickly as they started, they found themselves running back with the Hibees wanting their share of the action.

The first 45 minutes, however, continue in subdued fashion thereafter with neither side appearing overly keen to test Katie Fraine or Charlotte Parker-Smith.

The restart offered a completely different story with both Edinburgh sides finally waking up to the occasion. Hibs were quick to make an impression with Jorian Baucum sending a valiant attempt wide of the keeper within seconds.

The American striker was to have more than just an attempt, however, as just over ten minutes later she fired the ball into the back of the net following a Parker-Smith rebound to put the green and whites in the lead.

Then, just three minutes later, magic happened once again as Baucum scored her and Hibs’ second goal of the match following a Naomi Powell cross. Soon what looked to be turning into a melancholy afternoon for both fanbases was soon transformed.

The Jambos attempted not to be outdone and the match was far from over. With 74 minutes on the clock, the ex-Hibee Katie Lockwood pulled one back much to the distress of the Hibees around the ground. Jambos threw all their efforts into the box in the closing minutes of play but the Easter Road side would not fault again.

A match with two exceptionally distinctive halves ended with Leah Eddie, on her 100th appearance, lifting the Capital Cup Trophy once again.

Here are the Hibs player ratings in their 2-1 win over city rivals Hearts…

GK Katie Fraine 7/10

Relatively unchallenged for much of the game. Despite her 74 minute error, Fraine saved a critical chance in the dying moments of the match to keep her team in the lead.

LB Shannon Leishman 7/10

Leishman did well to keep Georgia Timms out of action for as much as possible. Some very poor first half passes saw the ball change hands several times but if keeping Timms off the ball was the main objective, it was a successful outing.

Str Jorian Baucom 8/10

Exceptionally subdued first half but appeared to wake up after the break, turning the game on it’s head twice in under five minutes adding to her ever-growing goal tally.

CB Leah Eddie - 9/10

On her 100th appearance for the Hibees, Eddie was by far the most superior defender on the pitch, consistently removing danger from anywhere near the box and made numerous crucial tackles.

RM Abbie Ferguson 7/10

Creating several opportunities in the first half with excellent footwork around Hearts defence. A more aggressive second half saw the right-mid replaced with seven minutes to go.

CM Michaela McAlonie 8/10

An excellent stronghold in the centre of the pitch, not afraid to take the ball to the opposition but was often left to her own devices by her teammates. Quickly able to steal the ball back from Hearts.

CAM Shannon McGregor 7/10

Shot straight to the keeper in the opening minutes of play but was happy to let McAlonie have more of the action

LM Rosie Livingstone 8/10

A much needed firepower on the left-hand side for Hibs. Provided several opportunities on the wing, beautifully working her way up the pitch to offer attempts at goal.

RB Lauren Doran-Barr 6/10

An unfortunate yellow for time wasting in an otherwise quiet game for the right-back who did well to pacify the attack on the right-hand side.

CM Naomi Powell 7/10

Had a relatively quiet day on the ball, providing few attacking options. The centre-mid shined however, following the break as she crossed the ball into the box to give Hibs their 2-0 lead.

CB Poppy Lawson 5/10

A shaky start on the ball but quickly teamed up with Eddie to create a strong defensive line. A poor clearing, however, saw Hearts’ Katie Lockwood able to take advantage.

SUB: Tegan Bowie 7/10

Came on in the 60th minute and had a quick impact on the game dynamic. Her moment of glory came as the 90 minutes was wrapping up when excellent footwork resulted in her hitting the crossbar.

SUB: Mya Christie 6/10

Did well to cope with the entourage of Hearts players in the final moments of the game.