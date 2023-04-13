Hibs v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

The stakes could scarcely be higher in a fixture which is always fiercely contested. One manager is under severe pressure, the other is taking charge of his first game. Both teams are in wretched form and with just two games to go before the split, they need points.

Both teams are determined to finish in the top six and then challenge for Europe. There are five points separating the Edinburgh rivals going into this one, with Hearts determined to revive their bid to finish third and Hibs aiming to secure a place in the top six.

Aberdeen are third on 47 points after five straight wins, with Hearts two points behind in fourth after four defeats on the spin. St Mirren are just a point further back in fifth, while Hibs are sixth on 40 points, one point ahead of Livingston who are seventh. Hearts host Ross County in their final round of fixtures before the league splits, while Hibs travel to St Johnstone.

Hibs take on Hearts at Easter Raod

Match details

Who: Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Easter Road, Edinburgh. When: Saturday, April 15. Kick-off 12.30pm. Referee: John Beaton. Assistants: Calum Spence and Jonathan Bell. Fourth official: Don Robertson. VAR: William Collum. Assistant VAR: David Roome.

TV and ticket info

Tickets for the match are sold out for both sets of supporters. The match was moved to an earlier kick-off so that the match could be screened live on Hibs TV on a pay-per-view basis for £12.99. Commentary will be provided by Cliff Pike, with analysis from Hibs women’s captain Joelle Murray. Hibs TV subscribers based in the UK are only able to receive audio coverage unless they purchase a PPV.

Team news

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon is in a race against time to be fit after missing last week’s defeat by Dundee United with a knee injury. CJ Egan-Riley and Will Fish played as the two centre-backs at Tannadice, but manager Lee Johnson hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Mikey Devlin coming in for a debut. There are decisions to make in midfield and attack too. Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady and long-term injury absentees.

Hearts will make a late call on forward Josh Ginnelly and goalkeeper Zander Clark, who both missed last week’s home defeat by St Mirren. Robert Snodrgass has been told he is not in Naismith’s plans and the veteran midfielder is suspended in any case. Paeter Haring returned to action from the bench last weekend, but is unlikely to start. Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Gary Mackay-Steven, Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett are long-term injury absentees.

Form guide

Rubbish all round. Both teams are in very poor form. Both have lost four league games in a row. Hearts have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, a run which cost manager Robbie Neilson his job.

Hibs haven’t lost five league matches in a row since November 2021 under Jack Ross, when he lost his job. Hearts last suffered five straight top-flight defeats when Stephen Frail lost six in a row from December 2007 to January 2008.

Head-to-head

Hearts have dominated this fixture in recent times and have done so against this season. Following a 1-1 draw at Easter Road in August 2022, Hearts won 3-0 at Tynecastle in January in the league and 3-0 again in the Scottish Cup a couple of weeks later.

Hibs haven’t beaten Hearts since December 2019. Hearts have won three and drawn three of their last six Premiership away games against Hibs, since a 2-0 defeat in March 2018 under Craig Levein.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “We've got to make sure we're aggressive, and that can't come from a place of fear.”

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith said: “It's a great game to start, a derby. It's a game that is probably easy for everybody to get up for and it's one we are looking forward to.”

