10 famous Hibs supporters including tennis legends, musicians and MPs

It has been a challenging start to the season for Hibs as they were sat just above the relegation zone when the Premiership took a two-week break as the focus turned towards Scotland’s attempts to qualify for Euro 2024.

Within the opening month of the campaign, the men from Easter Road had suffered an exit from the Europa Conference League, crashed to league defeats against St Mirren, Motherwell and Livingston and parted company with former manager Lee Johnson.

There was some positivity as they rounded off for the international break with a 2-0 win at Aberdeen as Christian Doidge and Adam Le Fondre both found the net to secure a hard-earned three points at Pittodrie.