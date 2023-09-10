News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

10 famous Hibs supporters including tennis legends, musicians and MPs

There are some famous faces that are known to be lifelong supporters of Hibs.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 10th Sep 2023, 19:52 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It has been a challenging start to the season for Hibs as they were sat just above the relegation zone when the Premiership took a two-week break as the focus turned towards Scotland’s attempts to qualify for Euro 2024.

Within the opening month of the campaign, the men from Easter Road had suffered an exit from the Europa Conference League, crashed to league defeats against St Mirren, Motherwell and Livingston and parted company with former manager Lee Johnson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was some positivity as they rounded off for the international break with a 2-0 win at Aberdeen as Christian Doidge and Adam Le Fondre both found the net to secure a hard-earned three points at Pittodrie.

With a new manager expected to be in charge by the time Hibs return to action with a visit to Kilmarnock on Saturday - and the new man will be able to count on the backing of some very familiar faces as celebrities from the world of television, politics and music are known to hold the Easter Road club close to their hearts.

Related topics:PremiershipScotland