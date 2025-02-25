Hibs kicked off their summer transfer recruitment by securing a pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath.

The 12-times capped Republic or Ireland international will officially move to Easter Road at the end of the season after Hibs completed a deal that sporting director Malky Mackay believes will see ‘an exceptional person and professional’ added to David Gray’s squad.

He said: “Jamie is someone that has been performing at a high level for a number of years, and is a great example of the calibre of player we want to bring to this club. The character and personality of any player we bring into our squad is so important and Jamie is an exceptional person and professional.”

Hearts have also been linked with a move for a Premiership player heading into the final months of his current deal and reportedly held an interest in Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong after he impressed for the Rugby Park outfit this season.

There are some eye-catching names on a list of Premiership players out of contract at the end of the season - and we have selected ten that could be of interest to both Hibs and Hearts come the summer months.

1 . Allan Campbell - Dundee United The once-capped Scotland international joined Dundee United on a short-term deal during the January transfer window and could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Toyosi Olusanya - St Mirren Olusanya has scored 12 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for St Mirren this season and scored against Hearts as his side claimed a 2-1 home win in September. Olusanya netted in recent wins against Aberdeen and Rangers and is currently out of contract this summer. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Robbie Deas - Kilmarnock The former Scotland Under-21 defender has been a consistent presence in Killie sides this season - but as it stands, he will leave Rugby Park on a free transfer at the end of the season. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Antonio Portales - Dundee The Mexican defender made a comeback from hamstring injury earlier this month, Portales has featured in defeats against Celtic, Aberdeen and Ross County recently. The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available on a free transfer this summer. | SNS Group Photo Sales