Hibs kicked off their summer transfer recruitment by securing a pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath.
The 12-times capped Republic or Ireland international will officially move to Easter Road at the end of the season after Hibs completed a deal that sporting director Malky Mackay believes will see ‘an exceptional person and professional’ added to David Gray’s squad.
He said: “Jamie is someone that has been performing at a high level for a number of years, and is a great example of the calibre of player we want to bring to this club. The character and personality of any player we bring into our squad is so important and Jamie is an exceptional person and professional.”
Hearts have also been linked with a move for a Premiership player heading into the final months of his current deal and reportedly held an interest in Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong after he impressed for the Rugby Park outfit this season.
There are some eye-catching names on a list of Premiership players out of contract at the end of the season - and we have selected ten that could be of interest to both Hibs and Hearts come the summer months.
