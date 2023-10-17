News you can trust since 1873
12 free agents available to Hibs, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers and Scottish Premiership rivals

Nick Montgomery and Steven Naismith could still look to free agent market to boost squads

By Susanna Sealy
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST

We’re only six weeks after the close of the summer transfer window but the club boards will already be looking ahead to the next opportunity to invest in new players.

Nick Montgomery, especially, will be eyeing new talent he can bring in as he looks to create a new identity within the Hibs set-up. The new Hibs manager came in a few weeks into the new season and has so far remained undefeated. He will, however, face an exceptionally tough challenge this weekend as the Easter Road outfit head west to face Rangers and their new boss.

As Hibs and Hearts continue to find consistency in their seasons, there is of course still plenty of opportunity to invest in new players outside of those precious transfer seasons.

The free agent market still continues to offer a plentiful supply of footballers who are yet to find a club. Here are 12 free agents available to Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals who recently departed the European leagues...

1. Florian Kamberi could eye up potential return to Scottish Premiership after Championship departure

2. Jordy Gaspar - £1m

Gaspar, 26, left Grenoble this summer. The Angolan right-back has played youth level for France.

3. Kays Ruiz-Atil - £800k

The Moroccan 21-year-old last played for AJ Auxerre in Ligue 2. The PSG youth star plays as a central midfielder.

4. Felix Eboa Eboa - £500k

The Cameroonian international, Eboa Eboa, has been without a club since July after leaving Guingamp in Ligue 2. The 26-year-old plays as centre-back.

