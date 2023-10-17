Nick Montgomery sends message to Hibs fans after Man Utd testimonial

Nick Montgomery pulled on the green and white jersey to face Manchester United in the David Gray testimonial

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery featured in the weekend’s testimonial celebrating the career of David Gray. Easter Road welcomed a Manchester United XI and thousands of fans to honour a man who played in the green jersey for seven years.

Gray ultimately scored what would be the only goal of the match as the homeside beat the Red Devils XI 1-0 and the ex-Central Coast Mariners boss said of the afternoon: “I think that was the perfect testimonial. Dave tackled one in at the back post, so it couldn’t have got any better!

The Leith gaffer wasn’t, however, expecting to be as involved with the on-pitch action. Speaking after the win, Montgomery said “I really enjoyed being back out on the pitch and was really honoured that he asked me to be involved. He said in the second half ‘let’s throw some subs on and give the game some spark’, so it was great to come on and be out there with some fantastic players. Everyone was happy for Dave to get the winner and it’s a day that’ll live long in the memory of Dave and his family.”

There was also a moment where many Hibs fans were off their seats in anticipation that the Easter Road boss might actually score.

“There was an opportunity,” he laughed. “I made a 40-50 yard run and heard Dave screaming on the overlap, so I thought I’d be unselfish and roll Dave in, but Phil Bardsley – someone I used to play with at Sheffield United – managed to track back and get a foot in. I probably should’ve shot!”