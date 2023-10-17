Celtic eye up transfer as £13m Rangers claim made

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland are in action once again this evening as they take on the 2022 World Cup finalists in an international friendly. The Tartan Army will travel to France to face the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann after securing their place in the 2024 Euros Championship.

While Andy Robertson and company did not quite find the three points against Spain on Friday, the Spaniards subsequent win over Norway meant Steve Clarke and his squad could not be overtaken and they can now book their flights for next year’s tournament.

Hearts’ goalkeeper Zander Clark will hope to receive his first international call-up this evening. The 31-year-old has been on the fringes of the international squad for several years but is yet to finally make it on the pitch and is hoping tonight could be the night as Scotland can enjoy a game without the pressures of Euros qualification.

He will then return back to Gorgie ahead of a busy weekend. The Jambos will prepare to take on Celtic on Sunday while both team’s city rivals will face each other in Glasgow on the Saturday. Ahead of a week of international fixtures and Scottish Premiership clashes, here is the latest news from the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic eye up La Liga star

Celtic are considering a move for Real Madrid’s Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, 24, with Joe Hart out of contract next summer (The Daily Record). Record Sport has reported that the Ukraine international is one of several goalkeepers that the Hoops’ scouting team are watching and doing on-going analysis on.

Spanish sources claim that Celtic had an interest in the 24-year-old in the last window but Real were reluctant to do business because he had been given the gloves for the first two games of the season. Lunin, however, has since been left on the bench.

Clement ‘chasing success’

Clement opted for Rangers to “chase sporting success rather than chase money” with Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, says his former Belgium team-mate Jelle van Damme (Daily Record). The new Ibrox boss reportedly knocked back a £13million job offer tabled by Al-Shabab before accepting his new gig in Glasgow.

His decision to stay west has been met with much praise and his former teammate spoke to Redcord Sport saying: “He has had success everywhere he’s gone, whether it be at Waasland Beveren, Genk or Brugge. He did well at Monaco as well and now this is another big challenge.

“Philippe is a great guy. I know he could have gone to other countries, especially for the money, but he refused. He’s gone to Rangers because he wanted to take on a big European club.”

Celtic outcast shines for country

Mikey Johnston has revealed he is desperate to force his way into the Celtic team after impressing on the international stage following his return from injury. The winger is now a regular in the Republic of Ireland squad despite the fact he hasn’t played a single minute for Celtic this season.

