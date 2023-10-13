When Hearts players are in international action
Five Jambos stars to watch out for this international break
The international break is just getting started and controversy has already permeated the air. Scotland headed to Spain in the hope of reaching the Euros 2024 Championship. However, the homeside prevailed 2-0 and Steve Clarke’s side now head to Georgia in the hope of firming their place.
Manchester United star Scott McTominay thought he had put Scotland 1-0 up in the second half following a stunning free-kick, only for an exceptionally contentious VAR call to reverse the decision. The Tartan Army must now wait until November before they fight to once again take their place in next year’s competition.
Hearts’ current number one goalkeeper Zander Clark had hoped to receive his first Scotland cap against Spain. He has been on the fringes of the squad for several years but has yet to make it on to the pitch. As the international break continues, here are the five Jambos stars to watch out for as they turn up for international duty...
Zander Clark - Scotland
While he did not receive his Scotland cap against Spain, Jambos fans could see their goalkeeper in action in a friendly against France on Tuesday 17 October.
Angus Gunn, the Norwich City goalkeeper, has taken the number one spot in between the sticks but France could be the perfect opportunity for the 31-year-old Hearts’ man to take the shirt and prove his worth as Craig Gordon knocks on the door back home.
Kye Rowles - Australia
Australian defender Kye Rowles is set to take to the pitch against England later on today but he will be missing his Hearts teammates Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin. While Atkinson continues to recover from an ankle injury, the Jambos midfielder Devlin missed out on selection for the Socceroos.
The 25-year-old has 11 caps for his nation already and will hope to gain two more this international break with a clash against England set for Wembley before facing New Zealand at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday.
Alex Lowry and Lewis Neilson - Scotland U21s
Alex Lowry & Lewis Neilson have been called up to play against Hungary and Malta in a Euros 2025 qualifying fixture. Scot Gemill’s squad will face Hungary later today, Friday 13 October, before facing Malta in four days time and both are due to be played at Motherwell’s Fir Park Stadium,
The Young Scots began their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign with a narrow defeat to Spain. Lowry, who has been in excellent form for the Jambos in recent fixtures, has one cap for the Young Scots, whilst Lewis has two.
Kenneth Vargas - Costa Rica
The Hearts’ forward will be hoping to add another cap to his international career as Costa Rica prepares to face Colombia for a double-header. The Los Ticos squad will be facing their South American rivals firstly on the 14 October and again on the 17 October.
Vargas has one international cap for his country but is yet to appear off the substitute bench. The 21-year-old has been a firm fixture in the starting line-up for Hearts this season and has been an integral part of a squad that’s reached the Viaplay cup semi-final.