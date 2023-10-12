Former Hibs and Hearts stars to do battle on the golf course during inaugural Auld Reekie Cup
The rivalry between Hibs and Hearts has been going for almost 150 years – and now that competition is set to hit the golf course.
On Thursday, October 26, former players from both Edinburgh clubs will tee off in the inaugural Auld Reekie Cup, an exclusive charity golf tournament that also allows fans the unique opportunity to play alongside their football idols.
Taking place at the historic Royal Burgess Golfing Society, the Auld Reekie Cup is set to be a memorable golf day with a difference, featuring friendly
competition and banter, with great prizes and bragging rights up for grabs.
Switching the pitch for the fairway will be former footie stars Scott Brown, Mixu Paatelainen, Steven Whittaker, Derek Riordan, Gordon Hunter, Steven Tweed, Ally McLeod, John Blackley and John Brownlie playing for the Hibees, and Jim Brown, Scott Crabbe, Eammon Bannon and Graeme Shaw playing for the Jam Tarts. More big names will be confirmed in the coming days.
Thanks to the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation and the Big Hearts Community Trust, all money raised will be used to support projects promoting young
people’s mental health.
Speaking ahead of the event, Paul Demarco, Hanlon Stevenson Foundation Ambassador, said: “Uniting old rivals for a common cause, this charity golf day will bring Hibs and Hearts together on the green to tee up support for young people’s mental health.
“Hanlon Stevenson Foundation are delighted to be working with Big Hearts Community Trust, proving that when it comes to making a positive difference, our shared purpose is stronger than any rivalry.”
Big Hearts Community Trust Chief Executive, Craig Wilson, added: “We are thrilled to have been asked to be part of this exciting new event alongside The Hanlon Stevenson Foundation which will allow us to support even more young people across Edinburgh.
“We already do a host of work in this area and know the challenges that exist. We hope to have a full team of golfers joining us and our playing legends on what will be a great day at such a historic venue, all for a great cause.”
The Auld Reekie Cup will take place at The Royal Burgess Golfing Society on Thursday, October 26. Entries into both teams are now open. Teams of 3 plus a playing legend are priced at £900 +VAT. To purchase a ticket for the Hibernian team, email grae[email protected]. To purchase a ticket for the Hearts team, email [email protected].