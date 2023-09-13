As Nick Montgomery prepares to take charge of Hibernian for the first time when the Easter Road men visit Kilmarmock on Saturday, we take a look at the previous managers with the best win ratios in the history of the club.

Former Central Coast Mariners boss Montgomery is the fifth man to take the job on a full-time basis since the late Ron Gordon took over Hibs in July 2019, following Paul Heckingbottom, Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney and Lee Johnson.

Over the years, Hibs have 36 different full-time managers – but which ones have won the most games while in the Easter Road hotseat?

Only those managers who had 10 or more matches in charge have been considered.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 Hibs managers with the best win percentage in the history of the Edinburgh club.

1 . Jock Stein Period as Hibs manager: 1964–1965. Win percentage: 62%. 31 wins from 50 games. The late great Jock Stein remains, thanks to his 62 per cent win rate, Hibs’ most successful permanent manager. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Alan Stubbs Period as Hibs manager: 2014–2016. 59% win ratio. 59 wins from 100 games. Having started his management career with Hibernian in 2014, Alan Stubbs led the club to a Scottish Cup victory in 2016 - it's first in 114 years. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . John Halligan Period as Hibs manager: 1936. Win ratio: 54.55%. 6 wins from 11 games. Having made 413 appearance for Hibs as a player, John Halligan became Hibs caretaker manager for a brief time in 1938. By all accounts he hated his time in charge, despite having a very credible record. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales