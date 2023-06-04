7 free agent strikers Hibs could sign this summer to replace Kevin Nisbet

Hibernian have agreed terms with Millwall for star striker Kevin Nisbet, who is due to make a final decision about his future. Hibs accepted a £2.2 million offer from the Championship side, which includes add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Despite Nisbet coming off the back of an ACL injury, he still managed to score 12 goals in 20 appearances for the Capital club last season. As their star striker, Hibs will be looking to bring in a worthy replacement, so we’ve listed some potential suitors who will all be available to sign as free agents this summer.

Lewis Grabban

The well-travelled Lewis Grabban is out of contract this summer, having last played for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli after leaving Nottingham Forest. He helped the Reds return to the Premier League in 2021/22, contributing 12 goals and captaining his side on numerous occasions that season.

At 35, Grabban is a highly experienced player and might even be looking at hanging up his boots soon, which means he could be a suitable fit for Hibs as a temporary Nisbet replacement.

Douglas Coutinho

The Brazilian forward is a striker by trade but is extremely versatile. During his career, Douglas Coutinho has played across the entire front three, on the left and right of the midfield, as well as in more central and attacking positions in the middle of the park.

The 29-year-old had limited time on the pitch last season but contributed 11 goals and three assists in 2021/22 for Londrina-PR.

Jonathan Moya

Jonathan Moya has been without a club since April and he was last active for FC Anyang in K League 2. He only made five appearances but he contributed five goals and an assist, meaning he was involved in a goalscoring moment during every single match.

The 31-year-old Costa Rica international has played all over the world and has a total of 122 career goals, meaning he would bring a wealth of experience to any club’s frontline.

Fraizer Campbell

If Fraizer Campbell has a couple of years left in him, he could be a smart move for Hibs. The 35-year-old has been without a club since July 2022, having last played for Huddersfield Town. He started his career with Manchester United and has since played for the likes of Spurs, Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

Campbell has made 447 senior appearances during his career, including 150 in the Premier League and 213 in the Championship. He has notched a total of 104 career goals.

Fraizer Campbell of Huddersfield Town thanks the crowd

Dom Dwyer

Dom Dwyer started his career in England before moving to the States where he played for the likes of Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City. He has racked up 119 goals in his career so far and has been without a club since January.

The 32-year-old could be open to a move back across the pond for a fresh challenge as he approaches the final years of his professional career.

Kalifa Coulibaly

Kalifa Coulibaly is another who could be a good second string striker for Hibs. The 31-year-old has experience playing in the Europa League, the Champions League and Ligue 1, which is where he made the most appearances in his career for Nantes.

Adrian Petre

Despite being just 25 years old, Adrian Petre has played for a number of leagues, including the Romanian SuperLiga, the Danish Superligaen, and the Super League 1 in Greece. The Romanian is most comfortable in front of goal as a striker, but he can also play on the right.

