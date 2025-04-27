Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hibs came out on the wrong side of a tight contest and they fell to a narrow defeat at Premiership rivals Aberdeen on Saturday.

Aberdeen head coach Jimmy Thelin hailed his players as they became the first side to beat Hibs in a Premiership game since December - as he addressed the future of his Millwall loanee formerly of Easter Road.

David Gray’s men were always likely to face a sizeable test of their European credentials when they travelled to Pittodrie and appeared to be on their way to securing a point with the game sitting goalless as the final ten minutes of a tight contest approached. However, Hibs were to fall foul of former striker Kevin Nisbet, who made sure to haunt his old club with a neat touch and finish from the edge of the area that ensured the Dons moved level on points with his former employers.

He is on loan from Millwall who signed him from Hibs in 2023. Thelin was delighted with his players’ performance and believes the ‘concentration and matureness’ they showed helped them claim what could be an invaluable three points against a Hibs side he praised for one important aspect of their game.

Aberdeen delight

The Dons boss said: “With this game at home there was a lot of pressure. I trust the players and they also trust one another. They showed that in the semi-final win against Hearts and also against Hibs. Hibs are a good team who are really fast in transitions. When they pick up the second ball and with how they attack Hibs cause problems. So we had to have full concentration for the whole game. That concentration and matureness was shown today. How we managed the game in the last minutes was really nice to see. And also with the squad so many players are back and available. They bring other qualities to the team when they need it. Everybody is focused on the right things.”

The sting in the tale for Hibs came when former Easter Road striker Nisbet grabbed the winning goal with just nine minutes remaining to end his former club’s incredible unbeaten run. The Scotland striker is set to return to English Championship club Millwall when his loan spell at Pittodrie comes to a close at the end of the season - and Dons boss Thelin has addressed Nisbet’s long-term transfer status, conceding the former Hibs man as ‘a real asset’ for his side.

Millwall loanee’s future addressed

He said: “It was a superb goal as Kevin found a way to get off the shot in the situation with real quality. Kevin has scored some similar goals this season. He’s a real asset for us when the games are so tight. You need your goalscorers in these moments. He’s still not our player. We’re happy that Kevin is here and he looks happy. But I can’t talk about other teams’ players but right now he’s here and we’re still happy he’s here.”