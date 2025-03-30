Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has been questioned on whether or not he will be able to sign his former Hibs star permanently this summer.

Kevin Nisbet left Easter Road for Millwall in 2023 after an impressive stint in front of goal for the club. His time at the Den has been mixed and he made a season long loan move to Aberdeen at the start of the campaign, but again the start of this term proved inconsistent.

Now he is back on the goal trail, the Millwall heading home and then curling an audacious effort off the bar and in during Saturday’s 4-1 home dismantling of Motherwell.

Millwall loanee to Aberdeen deal addressed

Post-match, Thelin was speaking about the striker and was asked about what the chances were of keeping the ex-Hibs ace beyond the summer, with Nisbet still contracted to Millwall. He said; “If you ask if we like Kevin, yes we do. That’s all I can say. He is not our player even though he is here right now so it is not for me to say that kind of thing. We focus on the moment right now.

“You can talk about Kevin’s goals and of course that is important. However, also in winning the ball back Kevin is helping the defence. He is also pressing from behind and creating transitions for us but still arriving in the scoring chances.

“That is how Kevin has grown as a player this season. The best part is when you work closely with players and see them grow and also get the results with their individual parts inside the game.”

Punditry praise

Former Motherwell defender Stephen Craigan was in the commentary box at Pittodrie and was impressed by Nisbet. He said on Sportsound: “Of course, Kevin Nisbet will grab all the headlines. When you're a goal scorer, that's always going to be the case. I think that's seven goals in his last nine games. So certainly, he's hitting for him again.

“And Kevin Nisbet is one of those players where when he came to Aberdeen and he started the season, everyone said, right, they should send him on a full time contract. He then had a dip for three or four months and said, no, they can't send him on a contract. And now they're saying maybe we should send him on a full time contract. So he's been a little bit up and down. But if you're a centre forward coming towards the end of the season and other clubs are having a little nibble…”