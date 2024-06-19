Former Italy star Andrea Pirlo

The Italian football icon has reportedly targeted a Hibs hero.

Andrea Pirlo has reportedly put a Hibs hero in his sights with a view to an Italian transfer.

Liam Henderson’s name is written into the Easter Road history books for eternity, after swinging in the corner which David Gray headed home during the 3-2 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers. Having started his career at Celtic, the now 28-year-old moved to Italy in 2018 with Bari in Serie B.

He switched to Hellas Verona when Bari became bankrupt and was the first Scot to play in a Serie A match since Graeme Souness in 1986 during the 19/20 campaign. A loan move to Empoli would follow before making a permanent transfer to Lecce, soon returning to Empoli. Over last season, Henderson was on loan at Palermo and is now back in Empoli hands again.

Reports suggest Sampdoria - managed by former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Pirlo - want to add him to his ranks. The former Juve boss has been told his job is safe at the Genoa-based club.

A rebuild could be on the way and the former Celtic and Hibs midfielder could form part of it. Speaking on Hibs last year, Henderson told The Guardian: “When the opportunity to sign for Hibernian came, I accepted not only because it was a chance to play more consistently but also because my family support them.