The forward previously spent time at Hibs | (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The latest reports on the Scottish Premiership transfer rumour mill.

As Scotland fans prepare to back Steve Clarke and his men this evening, there are plenty of moves being made on the summer market.

Clubs back home are preparing to bolster their squads for the new season. The nation come up against Switzerland this evening in a make-or-break Euro 2024 clash following a dreadful opening experience vs Germany. The tournament hosts ran rampant on home soil, as Scotland push to qualify for the knockouts of a major tournament for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the hype continues to build towards the 8pm kick-off, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest headlines on the transfer rumour mill this week for Scottish Premiership clubs.

Ex-Hibs loanee to end game drought with summer exit

US native Matthew Hoppe looks set to end a particularly miserable stint since moving to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. The forward has struggled to make his mark with the English side since arriving in 2022 and is set for a summer exit, having slipped significantly down the pecking order under Michael Carrick, via The Northern Echo.

Hoppe has been sent out on loan twice since joining Boro, once back to the US with San Jose, and the other with Hibs for the second half of the 2022/23 season. During his time at Easter Road, he made nine league appearances and contributed a goal and two assists.

However, despite having two years left on his deal with Boro, Hoppe does not appear to be part of the plans moving forward and is likely headed for the door. The 23-year-old has made just six senior appearances at Riverside since he joined and has never started a match for Boro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most likely destination following a heavily-tipped exit is expected to be the MLS — the summer transfer window for United States clubs opens on July 18th and runs until August 14th.

EFL side eye Premiership rival

Birmingham City are scouring the market for new goalscoring options this summer and are reportedly ‘considering an ambitious summer swoop’ for Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski, who has attracted a fair bit of attention thanks to his strong 2023/24 season.

The North Macedonia international contributed 26 goals and four assists across all competitions last campaign and was a thorn in the side for both Celtic and Rangers during his meetings with them. Miovski scored two goals in three appearances against the Hoops and netted another two across his three meeting with the Gers.

According to recent reports, Birmingham City are long-term admirers of the Aberdeen star and have expressed an interest in his services ahead of the new season. However, the Blues aren’t alone in their interest as Serie A side Bologna are also monitoring the situation and are ‘expected to make a move’ as they consider a £7 million move for Miovski’s signature.