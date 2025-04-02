Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Easter Road side head to Govan in search of Euro challenge boost

Hibs could welcome top chance creator Nicky Cadden back for Saturday’s clash with Rangers at Ibrox, as the wingback makes a quicker than expected recovery from a hamstring injury. And Easter Road boss David Gray admits having Cadden back in the line-up would be a “massive” boost as his team look to hold onto third place in the Scottish Premiership heading into the final round of pre-split fixtures.

Before limping out of last month’s Scottish Cup quarter-final loss to Celtic in Glasgow, Cadden had rocketed to the top of the Hibs charts in chances AND big chances created. Despite having missed the last two games, the wide man is still sitting second in both league goals scored and assists provided.

Those numbers are even more impressive when you factor in the summer signing’s early-season injury issues, with the former Barnsley player making just two starts and a handful of substitute appearances before forcing his way into the starting XI in November. He’s since become an ever present, when fit.

Gray, speaking at lunchtime today, revealed: “Nicky trained fully this morning. Today was his first full day, having done part yesterday. But today was bigger spaces, so that's the first time he's ever really done that.

“He came through that alright. And we'll just see how between now and the weekend, obviously it's a wee bit different. He's recovered on the quicker side than what we expected, which is good.

“Clearly with only seven games to go, you're not going to take a risk. If there's any sort of risk at all, an extra few days might help. So we'll just manage that situation right up to the weekend.”

Summing up the importance of Cadden’s potential return to the team as Hibs look to nail down third place, potentially guaranteeing themselves UEFA group stage football next season, Gray said: “Massive. Massive just for the squad depth as well. Having players like that available makes it harder to pick a team at times as well.

“You know, Jordan Obita’s come in and done really well. He's had to be really patient, but he's played really well coming in.

“But Nicky definitely gives you a very good option. And as he's already demonstrated when he plays, he can really affect games with his quality, his delivery.

“With his injury, when you see it happen, you fear the worst. Especially when you pick something like that right towards the end of the season.

“Could that be his ... not his season over, but could you lose a big chunk of the games at the end? But he's going to get back in time for the business end of the season, definitely, which is really important.”

Skipper out - but Elie Youan back soon?

Club captain Joe Newell is still working his way back to full fitness, while French forward Elie Youan is suffering from a “reaction” to playing in a bounce game during the international week. Youan has made just one appearance – as a late sub in that Scottish Cup loss at Celtic Park on March 9 – since limping out of the Boxing Day win over Hearts at Tynecastle with a toe injury.

Gray, reporting that the versatile attacker is also dealing with a “niggling knee problem”, is still positive that fans will see Youan back soon, possibly as early as this weekend, the gaffer saying: “We’ve built him back up again a little bit this week. But he has been a wee bit reactive in what he's been doing recently. So he's hopefully available for the weekend.

“But he has been out for such a long time as well. He's been kind of in between. And he's been a bit stop-start in his recovery.

“So we're managing that one at the moment. To try and maximise when he is back, that he stays back, rather than dipping in and out. We've kind of been a bit stop-start with that.

“It's frustrating for everyone. As I've said about Elie many times, he's happiest when he's playing football.

“So he’s frustrated. And there is also frustration on our end. Because he’s a talent who can really affect games.

“To have him fully fit and flying at this stage of the season would have been a bonus. But the flip side to that is we've got a strong squad at the minute that's doing really well.”