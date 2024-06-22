Win percentage as Leeds United manager: 37.01% (54 games managed).

A roundup of the latest news for Hibs and their Scottish Premiership rivals.

With the summer transfer window now in full swing, there are plenty of rumours to monitor, especially with Euro 2024 allowing clubs to keep an eye on potential targets on the international stage.

Following another competitive Scottish Premiership season and ahead of Scotland’s next European clash, we’ve picked up some of the latest news and transfer headlines in the top flight.

Celtic ‘table £7.6m’ for goalkeeper

Celtic are scouring the market for a solid goalkeeper to replace Joe Hart following his decision to retire this year. The Hoops have been heavily interested in signing Liverpool’s deputy shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher and the Irishman is eager to move to a club who can offer him No.1 status. However, the Premier League side’s asking price is too high for Celtic and has forced them to explore other options.

According to Football Insider, Brendan Rodgers’ side have been backed to sign Dominik Livakovic from Fenerbahçe this summer and have ‘tabled an informal offer’ of £7.6 million in attempt to convince the Turkish side to cash in.

The Scottish Premiership champions have held ‘extensive talks’ over trying to get a deal over the line and they are working towards a ‘full agreement’.

Livakovic made 47 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahçe last season and started all but two games in the Süper Lig, keeping 15 clean sheets. He is now currently out in Germany representing Croatia at Euro 2024.

Alan Hutton has backed Celtic to complete the signing of Livakovic and has named them as a club capable of paying the necessary fee to get a deal over the time.

“If he kicks on and does what everybody expects him to do, it would be a smart signing,” he said. “They could make a lot of money out of it. The Euros has normally got an impact on that, if he goes there and plays really well, his valuation could go through the roof as we’ve seen previously.

“These are big numbers, but I think Celtic are a club that can pay that sort of money and fees, especially if they get money in.”

Brian McDermott reflects on Hibs

Earlier this month, it was announced that Brian McDermott would be leaving his role as director of football at Hibs. After ‘extended discussions’ between the two parties, the decision was made for the former Reading manager to leave the club upon the expiration of his contract.

After just a year in the role, McDermott reflected on his time in Edinburgh in an interview with the Reading Chronicle. and admitted that while it was a good place to be, it wasn’t an easy integration for him.

"It’s a great club with a great support base and nice people up there. I was up there on my own, so it wasn’t easy for me personally, not being around my family. As a club, they need a bit of success, and they deserve it.

"It’s the first time I’ve ever done it and there’s a lot that goes unnoticed. You’re working with the Academy, the women’s team, the city itself, you’re in a mentor role with the coaches, you’re with the parents.