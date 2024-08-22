Celtic goal boosts Hibs striker as Myko takes second crack at Scottish game

Flying high - Kuharevich climbs above Celtic's Callum McGregor and Cameron Carter-Vickers in Sunday's game. | SNS Group

Ukrainian working hard to become all-round attacking threat

Hibs striker Myko Kuharevich is building an all-round game to make the most of his second crack at Scottish football. And Easter Road boss David Gray believes the Ukrainian forward’s goal at Celtic Park on Sunday will accelerate the improvement needed to become a more complete front man.

Kuharevich scored with a thumping header to give Hibs brief hope in their 3-1 weekend loss to the Hoops. The free-kick leading to that goal for the visitors came from the new signing competing for a high ball – and taking a heavy hit in the process.

Hibs boss David Gray, who was on the backroom staff when Kuharevich enjoyed a promising, but injury-affected loan spell at Easter Road in season 2022-23, was thrilled for a player just a few weeks into another stint with the Edinburgh club. And he believes there is much more to come from the new/old No. 99.

“That goal will do him the world of good,” said Gray. “It’s a fantastic header. And he showed the qualities that we see all the time in training.

“Like all the players who come in quite recently, he’s getting another week’s training, getting sharper every day. He’s getting stronger, too.

“Against Celtic on Sunday, I think everyone would have noticed that he looked fitter and fresher for more of the game. That’s down to hard work. I’m sure that, once we get into the flow of things, he’ll be right up to speed.”

Equally pleased to see Kuharevich win the free-kick that led to the goal, with the 23-year-old rewarded for his bravery, Gray said: “That’s the benefit of him coming back again, having been here already. He’s older now, more mature, and he’s realised what it takes here.

“He knows the standards; he understands the expectations. And he knows what it’s like in Scottish football.

“He’s never going to have time to bring anything down. He’s going to get harassed. Centre backs will go really tight with him all the time.

“He needs to still work on that, and it’s something we do a lot in training, how he uses his body. He is a big physical boy – but he can always improve on that, so that’s a part of his game we’re working on all the time.

“He’s got all the attributes. It’s just about putting them all together. We know it’s coming.”