The Scottish Premiership got back underway this week with Hearts securing a late victory over Dundee in the midst of Storm Jocelyn. Hibs, however, suffered a devastating defeat with Rangers easing to a 3-0 victory as they close in on Celtic at the top of the table.

The win for the Jambos was their sixth undefeated fixture in the Premiership and they are now eight points clear of fourth placed Kilmarnock while the Hibees will be forced to dig deep if they are to remain within the top six as Aberdeen fast approach them.

Ahead of the Premiership action this weekend, with only a few days left of the January transfer window to go, here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' Premiership rivals...

Celtic to replace ex-England star

Celtic will replace 36-year-old former England international Joe Hart, who is out of contract at the end of the season, as the club's first-choice goalkeeper in the summer after making a new number one their priority for that transfer window (Football Insider).

Joe Hart is set to be released from Celtic at the end of the season

Speaking to the new edition of the Track Podcast, transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke said that the Hoops are actively seeking a long-term replacement for Hart. There had been reports earlier in the month that Brendan Rodgers had been eyeing a move for the Liverpool shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer which could cost up to £20 million.

Another report had suggested that Rodgers' side would be keen to snap up the Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin but he is set to be too expensive.

St Mirren secure EFL loan

Jaden Brown is poised to travel north to sign for St Mirren on loan from Lincoln City in time for the 25-year-old left-back to be included in the squad to face Rangers on Saturday (Daily Record).

Brown is reportedly ready to travel north to complete his move tot he Buddies. He moved to Lincoln in the summer but the change of manager has opened the door for St Mirren's boss to make his move. The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks at Tottenham but made his name during spells at Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday in both the EFL Championship and League One.

Robinson has been keen to add to his full-back options after Southampton recalled Thierry Small and if the signing goes through, it will be the club's fourth January addition.

Ex-Hibs boss 'back-up' option

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon is the back-up option for the Republic of Ireland job should England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley reject an approach from the Football Association of Ireland (Ireland Mirror, print edition). The FAI had identified Carsley after sacking Stephen Kenny but there are fears he was set to snub it in order to keep his current role with the Young Lions. However, the Irish chiefs are now confident that they will land their preferred man with the Director of football Marc Canham, CEO Jonathan Hill and board member Packie Bonner are currently in London holding talks with candidates.