It’s been a busy week in Scotland’s capital with both Hibs and Hearts reaching the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup. Hearts found success first with a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park before Hibs triumphed the following evening with a 4-2 win over St Mirren.

They now have just over a month to prepare for their final four clashes with minds returning to how they can improve their Scottish Premiership run. Both squads have lost three, won two and drawn one in their opening six fixtures and will be hoping for more positive consistency as the season progresses.

This weekend Hibs will welcome ninth placed side Dundee FC to Easter Road while Hearts head up to Ross County in the hope of firming up their places in the top half of the league in the fight for European spots.

Ahead of the weekend’s action, here is all you need to know about the latest news from Hibs and Hearts’ Scottish Premiership rivals...

Hearts celebrate Scottish League Cup quarter-final win

Celtic star’s value set to skyrocket says Boss

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says Matt O’Riley’s value will increase in the next year as he aims to make the midfielder better after the club knocked back a £10m summer bid from Leeds United (Scottish Sun).

The Hoops boss believes he can make the Danish international a great if he extends his Parkhead stay but will be fighting off an increasing amount of interest from other clubs. O’Riley’s current contract is set to run out in 2026 and so far Rodgers feels the midfielder will continue investing his time in development.

According to reports in the Sun, Rodgers said: “Certinaly his value will increase in 12 months’ time. Of course we would love to keep him here and he still has a lot of development to go.

“He has a wonderful attitude and is ambitious, but ambitious for Celtic as well as himself. If we can tie him down for longer then all the better of course.”

Hoops prepare to welcome new star

A new name is set to appear on the Celtic squad list this weekend (Celts Are Here).

Liel Abada is currently unavailable meaning the winger position has become a focal point of discussion within the Hoops and the question remains whether Australian Marco Tillio could make an appearance on the bench after working his way back to full fitness.

Tillio has been playing in Celtic’s B squad and reports on Celts Are Here believe that his inclusion in the squad could offer a fresh dynamic, particularly in a role which is currently unoccupied. It would, however, mean James Forrest is omitted and given his past experience and proven track record.

Salary of ex-Rangers star revealed

After a nearly three-month wait, Alfredo Morelos found a new club with the Brazilian side Santos. The 27-year-old reached the end of his contract with Rangers in June but struggled to find a new home away from Ibrox.

Morelos had initially been intent on staying in Europe following his six seasons in Glasgow but instead returned to his home continent and has joined the iconic South American side on a two-year deal. The media outlet Ofutebolero (via Glasgow Times) has reported that the ex-Gers forward is earning £138,000 a month at Santos.