Here are some of the latest Hibs headlines with the international break ongoing.

A manager at an EFL club has been left praising Hibs - and hope the club can be the right place for his promising star to develop.

The Hibees watched the transfer deadline shut earlier this week but have pushed deals over the line in time to announce two moves after that. Midfielder Dan Barlaser has joined on loan from Middlesbrough while centre-back Zach Mitchell’s season-long switch from fellow English Championship side Charlton Athletic is also sealed.

Nathan Jones, boss of the side who play at The Valley, is delighted Mitchell has secured this deal after time at St Johnstone in the Premiership last season. He has piled praise on Hibs as a club and vows to be monitoring the defender’s progress closely amid their English second tier endeavours.

Charlton Athletic on Hibs loan transfer deal

He said: “We're delighted that Zach has secured a good loan to a great club. Obviously he did well in Scotland last year and will now step up with another challenge. Zach has shown that he can step up into our first-team.

“But with the competition he has and game time going to be limited here, it's important that he continues his development and Hibernian is a great club for him to do so at. We'll monitor him closely and we look forward to seeing what he can do."

Meanwhile, Hibs defender Jack Iredale is seeking an international reward in the form of his first cap for Australia. He has been drafted into the Socceroos squad alongside teammate Martin Boyle and ex-Hibs star Lewis Miller for a double-header with New Zealand, Iredale an unused sub in the first clash, a 1-0 Aussie win.

Hibs star aims for international reward

The defender had three separate ACL injuries to deal with as a youngster but still managed to turn out for Australia U17s. With this his second camp, he is keen to fill whatever role is required of him, as he benefits from having familiar faces about the dressing room. He said: “It’s another step in the direction I want to go.

“It’s obviously a very proud feeling to be involved in this camp. I feel really fortunate to be here with the boys and, after my first day, I can’t wait to get going with the rest of the camp. Anyone that knows me and my football journey knows how much representing my country would mean to me. It is something I have always wanted.

“With this opportunity to be involved now in this camp, I’ve got to just put my best foot forward and be ready for whatever role is required. There are a lot of boys I remember from the last camp as well,” he said. I went to primary school with Cam Burgess, so I’ve known him for about 20 years as well. Boyle and Millsy have made me feel very comfortable. Seeing all the players and staff I got to know in Abu Dhabi, it’s a really nice environment to come into.”