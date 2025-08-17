The Hibs head coach has provided his verdict on a victory at Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup

David Gray says he could have Jamie McGrath at his disposal for a crucial clash against Legia Warsaw, after Hibs secured their spot in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win at Livingston.

The Easter Road head coach made six changes off the back of a 4-3 aggregate win in the Conference League against Partizan Belgrade less than 72 hours prior, and with Thursday’s UEFA Conference League play-off first leg versus Legia to consider. His rotated team proved their worth as Thibault Klidje scored the opener and Josh Mulligan rifled home the winner late in the second half.

Hibs take on Rangers next month at the last eight stage but focus now turns to a crucial first leg at Easter Road against Polish opposition. Speaking after the game, Gray was asked for an injury update on summer signing McGrath who missed both the Partizan second leg and clash at Almondvale. He is hopeful of calling upon him for play-off action.

David Gray delivers Hibs injury boost

Gray said: “We are very hopeful of that as well, he’s due to train on Monday. He will be in full training between now and Thursday and as long as he keeps progressing that would be a positive. Another positive would be Nicky Cadden again, the physios probably thought it was too long with the extra time the other night. We got another 30 mins into him today so everyone should be in a good position come Thursday.”

Goal scorer Kildje was one particular standout that Gray talked up after impressive displays against the Lions. He said of the striker who signed from Luzern for a record fee and performance as a whole: “I’m delighted for Thibault getting his goal, when you bring a striker to a club you want them to get off the mark as quickly as they can.

“We have been patient with him, we don’t want to rush him because he’s getting used to the intensity of our training and the physical challenges. He is still settling but he was a constant threat, he brought energy and he took his goal well. He put in a very strong performance, there is a lot of improvement still to come and he will take a lot of confidence from that.

David Gray verdict on Hibs vs Legia Warsaw

“Everyone was of a very high standard, which was to the benefit of the group. I thought it was a very professional performance, we had good control of the game and deserved to go through. I’m delighted for the players because before the game we knew people would be looking at this asking how we’d cope with another game in Europe, extra-time, coming to Livingston on an artificial pitch, and the mental fatigue because of the schedule we’ve been on.

“I thought it was a brilliant performance from that point of view. We were able to make changes and the level of performance didn’t drop, so it was really good day’s work from everyone. We knew this schedule was coming so had to be prepared for it, so that’s why you have a squad.

“That was the challenge for the players who haven’t been playing. It was job done in terms of that, really good from the squad and we’ve got minutes into a lot of players. Everyone has come through it okay, we have a few bumps and bruises but I’m expecting everyone to be ready for Thursday.

“We have been quite consistent over the piece in terms of certain positions. Something we demonstrated last year was the strength of the group. That showed, bringing on Josh Mulligan, Elie Youan and Junior Hoilett gave us legs. It’s a very good headache to have for me.”

With Rangers to come next month for a chance to go to Hampden, Gray said: “It’s a very tough draw, as we know, we knew who we’d face if we got through. To win the trophy you have to beat the best teams. It will be a tough test but one we’ll look forward to when it comes around. There’s a lot of football to be played and I’ve always said when you come to this football club it’s about trying to win something.”