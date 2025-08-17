Hibs moved within one round of the league phase of the UEFA Conference League with an aggregate win against Partizan.

Disbelief coursed around all corners of Easter Road as the Hibs faithful celebrated one of the most stunning strikes witnessed at their famous old home.

With their participation in this season’s UEFA Conference League in the balance after Partizan wiped out David Gray’s side’s two-goal first leg advantage, Scotland striker Kieron Bowie found himself around 40 yards from goal and took centre stage in a pulsating tie. With several options around him, the former Fulham man wasted little time in trying his luck from distance and sent a powerful, looping volley over visitors goalkeeper Marko Milosevic and into his net via the far post.

The reaction of team-mate Martin Boyle said it all as the Australia international put his hands on his head in utter disbelief over what he had witnessed from Bowie. It was far from the final act in a pulsating night at Easter Road - but it did prove to be a defining moment as it set the foundations for Hibs to progress into a play-off round tie with Legia Warsaw as the two sides meet in the first leg later this week.

For pundit Andy Walker, who had a short loan spell at Hibs during his playing career, Bowie’s strike was ‘sensational’ and the former Celtic and Sheffield United striker expressed his hope that David Gray’s men could secure safe passage into the league phase of UEFA’s tertiary club competition.

He told Go Radio: “I said earlier this week, I don't think I would see a better goal than Ben Brannan, the Kilmarnock volley that was absolutely outrageous. And that one last night from Kieran Bowie. Sensational stuff. So certainly it looks as though Easter Road is a place to be to see some special goals. It'll be a great tie against Legia Warsaw. I really hope Hibs can make that step. I just love to see any of the Scottish clubs that are involved in Europe getting involved in the group stages, the guaranteed European football that takes you up to Christmas and beyond. It's exactly what the players want. The players will learn a lot from it, just as the managers and all the coaching staff will as well.”

What did David Gray say about Kieron Bowe’s goal for Hibs against Partizan?

Hibs head coach David Gray celebrates at the full time whistle | SNS Group

Speaking after the game, the Hibs boss said: “It's a good clearance. No, as I say, take his goal out of it, he was exceptional tonight. Everything he did from the first second onwards, he was a real handful. Everything we've spoken about Kieron before was there again to see. His goal was a special goal for a special night. I spoke about if you win the game tonight, it would be a special night. It doesn't matter how you get through, it would be a special occasion. It was great a goal, probably unfortunate that didn’t actually win us the game there and then. So I'm delighted for him on a personal level because of what he's been through.”