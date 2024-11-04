Ex Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is in a race against time to be fit for Saturday with Mykola Kukharevych suspended.

Hibs boss David Gray could have some serious selection problems when St Mirren visit Easter Road this weekend following Mykola Kukharevych’s sending off against Dundee United.

The Swansea City loanee’s late red card means he is now suspended for the match with the Buddies leaving Gray without him and long term injury absentee Kieron Bowie. Worse still, recent signing Dwight Gayle also missed last weekend’s game and the Hibs boss has provided an update on the former Newcastle United man.

Asked if Gayle will be fit for this weekend, Gray said: “Well, we hope so. He's been back on the grass, same with Chris Cadden. There are boys coming back, getting closer.

“Obviously it's a long time between now and next week to see how we can get them through it. We'll obviously just see how the rest of the group recovers from the game today and then we'll go from there.”

The Hibees don’t have their injury problems to seek elsewhere on the pitch after Lewis Miller came off against United in the 61st minute. "I think he hurt his ankle a little bit when he rolled it a little bit,” said Gray.

“We'll just see how that goes. He's had a bit of an ongoing ankle issue that he's been playing with, that he's been managing. I'm not so sure if he got a kick on it.He just rolled it slightly, but he felt he needed to come off. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious, but we'll find that out in the coming days."

The visit of St Mirren to Easter Road will be Hibs last match before the final international break of 2024. With Scotland facing Croatia and Poland in the UEFA Nations League it means defeat for Hibs would guarantee they spend the following two weeks bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.