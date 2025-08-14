The Livingston boss is delighted that clubs are sticking by managers for longer, referencing David Gray as a prime example.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Martindale is full of admiration for the way Hibs boss David Gray has transformed his squad after a rocky start to his Easter Road tenure.

The Livingston manager believes the consistency Gray’s side have displayed in recent months has handed them the edge above the other Hibs teams he has faced in previous years, as his Lions side face the capital club in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 on Sunday. Martindale was effusive in his praise for the job his opposite number has done in Leith in his pre match presser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Will this be the best Hibs team I’ve come up against? Yeah, but I'll caveat that with Jack (Ross) having a really strong team. Paul Heckingbottom, Shaun (Maloney)... there've been managers in moments that have built really good teams.

“But Jack wasn’t a million miles away. I felt if he got another couple of transfer windows, he would have improved them even more with John Potter on his staff as well. That didn’t happen, but it definitely has with David. In terms of being the most consistent in the Premiership, this Hibs team has done really well in the last year.

“What I would say is they look to be in a better place upstairs than they have for a while, and that correlates with what happens downstairs. In many respects we’re the same and I can testify to that at Livingston.

“I've had both dynamics where we've not been in a great place upstairs, and it's had a detrimental effect on the football side. I feel now we're in a far better place off the pitch too and it all ties together. So I think David's a really, really good fit for Hibs at this point in time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martindale pleased Hibs stuck by David Gray

Martindale continued: “I was delighted they stuck by David and it worked out the way it has. I don’t think that’s just a good thing for David, it’s massive for managers right across the game.

“You’ve seen it happen time and time again, the manager pays the price. You’re not telling me all the managers Hibs have sacked were bad managers and none of them would have worked. Nobody will convince me of that, it was the structure.

“Hibs have got that sorted with the Gordon family in there, Malky Mackay overseeing the football department. Malky was getting a hard time when he first went in there, but I saw a video of them last week after the European game shouting his name in the pub.

“What Hibs did last season was massive for football managers, not just David Gray. He deserves a lot of credit as well, he’d served his apprenticeship and learned a lot from his career as a coach. He’d seen a lot and experienced a lot so was able to put all that into turning Hibs around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to think I’m a case in point as well - relegation but given the chance to bring Livingston back up. You might have a bad season or a bad run, but it doesn’t make you a bad manager.

“There’s now evidence that sticking by your manager does work and is the right thing to do. It doesn’t always have to be about the bounce and getting into that vicious circle running your football club. Personally, I am a great believer that continuity is one of the most important things at a football club.”