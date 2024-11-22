Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gaffer makes ‘ultimatum’ denial - but admits wins are vital

David Gray understands he hasn’t been given an ‘endless’ guarantee of job security after a fraught beginning to his managerial career. But the under-fire Hibs boss says the recent vote of confidence from the Hibs board did not contain a specific ‘ultimatum’ relating to results over the coming weeks.

Gray, who insists he never feared that the board would swing the axe in the wake of a dismal 2-1 home loss to St Mirren just before the international break, a result that left Hibs rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table with just a single win from 12 league fixtures, takes his team to Dens Park for tomorrow’s tea-time clash knowing that results MUST improve. The statement issued by the board – backed by both the Gordon family AND billionaire investor Bill Foley’s Black Knight group – married support for the gaffer with an acknowledgement that “all departments are under pressure to deliver.”

With Aberdeen at home to come on Tuesday night, followed by a tough away game against Motherwell next Saturday, plenty have suggested that results – and performances – in this trio of fixtures will go a long way to deciding Gray’s fate. The former Scottish Cup-winning captain says it’s not as simple as that.

Asked if he’d been set a target by directors, Gray said: “No, not as a sort of ultimatum so to speak. I think it was pretty self-explanatory for me, which is you need to start winning quickly, we know that; I'm well aware of that.

“It's not a case of one game, two games, three games, how many points it could be over the course of that. The position we find ourselves in at the moment as a football club isn't good enough and we need to change that as quickly as we can, and we've got an opportunity to try and do that at the weekend.

“Listen, I think the communication from myself, and the club has been very consistent ever since I took over, to be honest. So that's not really changed. I understand because of the position we're in, the league position, the form, why the questions have been asked, why the club put a statement out.

“It wasn't a surprise to me, the club coming out and saying what they said, because I'm in constant communication anyway, every day to be fair. So I'm fully aware of my job, my challenges, the challenges at the football club.

“But I also know that the support's there. I've had it since day one at the football club and continue to have it because everybody's working as hard as they can to turn this around.”

Asked if he had ever worried about a change in that support as the board carried out emergency transatlantic calls to discuss his fate in the wake of that St Mirren loss, Gray said: “No, I don't think so. I think I was asked that even before the St Mirren game, I was asked the question about fearing for my job.

“I don't think fear is the right word. I fully understand it's not good enough, what I've delivered - and I'm responsible for the results after the number of games I've had.

“So, as I said after the game and I still stand by, I fully understand why people would ask the question and the noise would be there, 100%, fully accept that. I also believe I can turn it around and I still feel that way, even having the last two weeks on the grass with the players, the feeling I get from them is about how quickly things can change.

“But I also know that you don't just get an endless amount of time. The statement clearly said as well that they've got support in the manager - but things need to improve.

“Is just what the statement clearly says, which is they're continuing to support me, they've always said they will, they've said they'll give me time and they've been true to their word. Because I understand the points return for the number of games we've had for me as a manager is not good enough, so we've been consistent with that, but also been consistent in saying that it needs to turn - and it needs to turn quickly.”

Admitting he’d been working hard to shield himself from the negativity associated with the team’s plight, Gray said: “Just keep going, keep believing in what I'm doing. You have to push it away though.

“You have to. I think if you don't, it will consume you.”