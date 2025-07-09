John McGinn is reportedly the subject of interest from two English Premier League clubs.

Former Hibs midfielder John McGinn could be handed a chance to leave Aston Villa after two English Premier League rivals were said to be interest in a move for the Scotland star.

McGinn joined Hibs during the summer of 2015 after impressing at St Mirren and went on to make over a century of appearances during his time at Easter Road. He was part of the Hibs squad that won the Championship in 2017 and helped the club return to the Premiership and was reportedly the subject of three failed offers from Celtic over the following 12 months. However, it was Aston Villa that won the race for his services in August 2018 as he penned a four-year deal at Villa Park before becoming a mainstay of their side over the last seven years.

After competing in the Champions League last season, Villa were dealt a cruel financial blow on the final day of last season as a controversial refereeing decision led to a defeat at Manchester United that prevented them from making an immediate return to European football’s top table and that has led to talk of player departures to cope with the financial fall-out of the loss.

Speaking after the defeat, Scotland star McGinn said: "Tough to take especially in the circumstances. I don't think any of us in the dressing room felt we deserved to win... but the decision is incredible. I think everyone when VAR was implemented, wanted the correct decisions. They wanted it to be offside, it's offside... I know it's the rule, I've seen it before a couple of times, but it's so hard to take, especially with the impact it has on us, as a team and a club is so big.

"So for Thomas [Bramall, referee] to blow his whistle at that points, it's really difficult to take and handle. I don't think anyone thought we deserved to win the game, but at that point, we'd have been 1-0 up with 20 minutes to go. It's a really costly one."

Premier League interest

There have been some suggestions Villa could have to sell a key player this summer after cruelly missing out on a place in the Champions League and the riches on offer in UEFA’s elite club competition. The likes of England duo Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers have been linked with moves away from Villa Park - but McGinn is the latest player to be suggested as a transfer target for a Premier League rival.

BBC Sport have reported the former Hibs man is the subject of ‘initial interest’ from Everton as David Moyes looks to boost his midfield options after losing the services of Abdoulaye Doucoure when he failed to agree a new deal with the Toffees. Moyes has added Flamengo midfielder Carlos Alcaraz to his ranks this summer after he spent the second half of last season on loan with the Toffees - but the BBC have reported it is unlikely he will be joined by McGinn as Villa ‘currently have no wish’ to sell the Scotland international. Sportboom have also claimed Premier League newcomers Sunderland are also keen on McGinn and are hoping to add his experience and knowhow to their squad as they prepare to return to the top tier of the English game.