Every Premiership club's player with most league minutes - including Hibs, Hearts, Rangers and Celtic stars

By Mark Carruthers
Published 21st Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 12:30 BST

Who has played the most minutes for every Premiership club during the 2024/25 season?

Hearts and Hibs have shown major signs of improvement in recent weeks after making slow starts to the Premiership campaign.

For Hibs, the focus during the final four months of the season will be continuing what felt like an unlikely push for a place in Europe after they embarked on a seven-game unbeaten run that included a 2-1 win against Hearts and the dramatic 3-3 home draw with Rangers.

Hearts remain sat in the relegation play-off spot but there have been some promising signs from Neil Critchley’s side after they lost just one of their last six league games and that came with that 2-1 home reverse against their Edinburgh rivals.

Both Critchley and Hibs counterpart David Gray will hope to rely on the services of several key players as they look to continue their impressive recent runs of form over the coming weeks and months - but who has played the most minutes for both clubs and their Premiership rivals so far this season?

With the help of stats experts WhoScored, we take a look at which player has played the most minutes for each club in the Premiership so far this season?

Minutes played: 2,070

1. Akil Wright - Ross County

Minutes played: 2,070 | SNS Group

Minutes played: 2,070

2. Jack Walton - Dundee United

Minutes played: 2,070 | SNS Group

Minutes played: 2,070

3. Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic

Minutes played: 2,070 | SNS Group

Minutes played: 2,070

4. Marcus Fraser - St Mirren

Minutes played: 2,070 | SNS Group

