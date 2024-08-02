Hibs are looking for a new head coach. | SNS Group

The former Hibs striker has signed for a new club after leaving Easter Road this summer.

Hibs have had a busy summer transfer window so far, bringing in a haul of exciting new signing while also offloading a number of senior players as well.

Adam Le Fondre was among those who left Easter Road following the expiration of his contract but he’s now officially signed for a new club. The 37-year-old was released after reaching the end of his one-year contract, which he signed after arriving at Hibs from Sydney FC. The Stockport-born Le Fondre has now returned south of the border to England, where he has penned a deal with Northern Premier League club FC United of Manchester, after joining up with the club for pre-season.

The semi-professional side has described Le Fondre as ‘possibly the biggest signing the club has ever made’ in his first interview on YouTube.

“Preseason has been quite strange for me really. I’ve left Hibs and have been waiting for opportunities to arise that fit in with what I want to do next. I was speaking to league clubs and non-league clubs but nothing really spoke out to me project-wise. One of best friends is the captain, Charlie Ennis, so for me it was one of the main reasons [to sign].”

Prior to his move to Hibs, Le Fondre represented the likes of Cardiff City, Wolves, and Bolton Wanderers. He also enjoyed five years contracted to A-League Men’s side Sydney FC and spent a loan year out in India with Mumbai City. The striker’s brief stint with Hibs was his first and only experience in Scotland.

After seeing out the 2023/24 season with the Hibees, Le Fondre posted a farewell message on his Instagram, thanking Brian McDermott, Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery among other for making his move happen.

He followed up: “Disappointed with how the season panned out and how certain people treated me but that’s for another day. Special thanks to the fans for making me feel very welcome, it’s truly a special club Hibernian and I believe they are on the road to great things I’m sure.”