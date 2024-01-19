The former Hibs star has been the subject of much speculation this transfer window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Hibs star Josh Doig has reportedly signed with Sassuolo, according to a recent social media post from the football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Doig, 21, was previously all set for a move to Ligue 1 side Marseille and was supposedly waiting at the airport for a flight to the Cote d'Azur when the deal fell through as Hellas Verona rivals Sassuolo jumped in with a higher offer. Romano took to his X account to post: "Sassuolo have completed the deal to sign Josh Doig from Hellas Verona on permanent deal. Doig, expected to undergo medical tests on Friday at Sussuolo after OM deal collapsed."

Josh Doig in action against Hearts in 2022

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland international enjoyed a successful two year stint at Easter Road, banking 62 Premiership appearances and his impressive displays landed him a deal in Serie A ahead of the 2022/23 season. He has represented the U21 Scotland outfit on nine occasions and following his breakthrough season with the Hibees in 2021/22, won the SFWA Young Player of the Year award.

Reports from the Daily Record suggest that the left-back's current side, Verona, are set to bank about €6 million from the deal, plus a bonus and 10 percent of any future fee. Nick Montgomery will jump at this news as Doig's sell-on clause from Hibs means they will now see their cut of the deal rise given the bigger fee offered from Sassuolo.

The Easter Road outfit are due 27.5 percent of Hellas' profit off Doig which is now set to be in the region of £550,000 which will be exceptionally welcoming news to Monty as he attempts to recruit some fresh faces into the squad before the January transfer window ends in just under two weeks.