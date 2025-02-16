Ex-Hibs star addresses 'worst kept secret' as he sends 16-word message over possible Rangers role
Former Hibs midfielder Kevin Thomson has confirmed he has returned to coaching just under three years after stepping down as manager of Kelty Hearts.
The three-times capped Scotland international came through the Hibs youth ranks alongside the likes of Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker before breaking into the senior setup at Easter Road during the 2003/04 season. After taking over the Hibs captaincy and impressing under Tony Mowbray, Thomson was continually linked with a move to England as the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic showed an interest.
However, he would join Rangers in a £2m deal in January 2007 and went on to make 70 appearances for the Ibrox club. After landing major silverware in the form of the Scottish Premier League title, Scottish Cup and League Cup, Thomson departed for Middlesbrough in 2010 before two further spells with Hibs and a stint at Dundee brought an end to his professional career.
Initially returning to Rangers to worth within their academy setup, Thomson moved into management with Kelty Hearts in 2021 and won the League Two title during his first season in charge. However, he resigned weeks later and has now hinted at a return to coaching within the Rangers academy.
Thomson will reportedly work alongside Under-18s head manager Steve Smith and the former Hibs skipper has discussed his new role for the first time, describing the news as the ‘worst kept secret’.
Posting on his Instagram story, Thomson wrote: "Thank you for all the messages! The continued support I get is unbelievable. Worst kept secret!"
