The ex Hibs and Dundee man believes the team are falling behind Hearts

With two upcoming fixtures that could define their season, it’s a massive couple of weeks for David Gray.

Hibs have started the SPFL Premiership season unbeaten, however are yet to register a win since their opening day victory over Dundee. Having drawn all four games since, Gray needs to solve the problem of turning one point into three.

In their last game against newly-promoted Falkirk, the Hibees looked to be plain sailing having went two goals to the good in the first half, however The Bairns fought back to salvage a point. After defeat to Rangers in the League Cup the previous week, recent results have slightly dampened the mood at Easter Road.

Former Hibs striker, Tam McManus thinks that the unbeaten Hibs start doesn’t tell the full story, as he voices his concerns for the Leith side ahead of their next two matches.

League table for Hibs could get ‘ugly’

With upcoming matches against champions, Celtic on Saturday and Hearts next week, Hibs are facing the two in-form sides of the Premiership. Parkhead hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Hibees of late and McManus fears that after Saturday, the league table could be tough reading for Hibs fans.

Speaking in his Daily Record column, he said: “I can't dress Hibs form up to make it look good but something truly ugly could be on it's way. Well right now the figures don’t look attractive for Hibs - no matter how you dress them up. Six without a win, 13 goals conceded in that time and a trip to face Celtic up next, a venue where Hibs haven’t won in 15 years and 22 outings.

“Listen you can flip the data any way to suit a narrative but it’s not been great recently and should that run in the east end of Glasgow continue then there’s a real danger Hearts could be nine points clear of Hibs going into next weekend’s Edinburgh derby. After just six games that would be the ugliest stat of all.”

Hibs capable of upset against ‘not a vintage Celtic team’

Despite his concerns, McManus believes Hibs could get a result on Saturday, however, it’ll require a massive improvement from their performances of late. He said: “put simply, if they can sort out their problems at the back then I firmly believe David Gray’s side can go to Celtic Park and win.

“There is a massive opportunity here. This is not a vintage Celtic team. Brendan Rodgers’ side have not started the season on fire, I know they’ve got points on the board but it’s not the free-flowing, free-scoring Celtic team we’ve seen in recent years. There’s obviously disharmony in the stands too and if Hibs can start well and get their noses in front it could quickly become a really difficult afternoon for Celtic. That has be the aim.”

With ongoing protests against the board at Parkhead, Celtic fans have been outraged by the club hierarchy’s failures in the transfer window. However, with 13 points from a possible 15 in the league, as well as a valuable away point to Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday in the Europa League, Hibs’ weekend opponents are still doing the business on the pitch.