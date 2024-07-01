Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Hibs manager was one of many to pay tribute to club stalwart Tam McCourt.

A fundraising effort to assist with funeral expenses and buy a memorial bench for legendary Hibs kitman and groundsman Tam McCourt has been boosted by a donation from former manager Neil Lennon.

The Easter Road stalwart spent over three decades working for his beloved club and his sad passing last month provoked a whole host of emotional tributes from Hibs favourites. Former captain and Scotland international John McGinn spoke out whilst he was on Euro 2024 duty describing McCourt as ‘an absolutely amazing guy’ and passing on his thoughts to his family.

He said: : "Wee Tam was the first person I saw when I walked through the door at Hibs. He was an absolutely amazing guy. Unless you wanted. Pair of fresh socks or a fresh towel. He always gave me the crusty ones because I would wind him up. I can’t get Joyce (McCourt’s wife) and Thomas (McCourt’s son) out my head and just on behalf of all us Hibees, especially me and Porto (Ryan Porteous), over the last few days, we’re thinking of the you and the family”.

Former striker Grant Holt added: "So sad what a guy looked after me from the first day I arrived. Big smile and some terrible jokes he will be missed for sure." and Felipe Morais posted: "So sad to hear of this... Tam loved hibs and was loved back by all of the players. Such a great character around the club, funny and always willing to help others. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Joyce and the rest of his family, friends and loved ones. RIP Tam."