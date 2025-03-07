Former Hibs and Celtic stars to remain in charge at Championship outfit

A former Hibs striker will remain in charge of a Championship club for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

Former Hibs striker Brian Graham is to remain in interim charge of Championship promotion challengers Partick Thistle until the end of the season.

The Jags parted company with former manager Kris Doolan last month after a run of just one win in seven games left them playing catchup in the promotion race. Graham played a lead role in the dugout and on the pitch in his first two games in interim charge as the 37-year-old scored in a pair of 1-1 home draws with Airdrie and Livingston over the last fortnight.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 12: Partick Thistle's Brian Graham celebrates as he scores to make it 1-1 during a William Hill Championship match between Partick Thistle and Falkirk at the Wyre Stadium at Firhill, on October 12, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

With former Celtic and Dundee United defender Mark Wilson stepping up from his role within the Thistle academy to assist Graham, the duo are now focusing their attention on Tuesday night’s trip to Queens Park before they return to Firhill to host Scott Brown’s Ayr United next weekend. Graham, who scored six goals in 34 appearances during a one-season stay at Hibs, will remain in charge for the remainder of the season after club chairman Richard Beastall praised the ‘positive impact’ both he and Wilson have made during their short time in charge of first-team affairs.

He told the club website: “We remain committed to recruiting a Sporting Director to lead our long-term vision of becoming an established Premiership club who develop our own talent. We are making this hire our priority and we are able to focus on this thanks to the positive impact Brian and Mark have had on the first team squad over the last two games. In highlighting the improvement in performances, it would be remiss of me not to thank both Craig Dargo, our Head of Youth Academy, and Ross Stormonth, the assistant manager of Partick Thistle Women’s Team who have also taken on additional duties. We want to continue to support everyone’s efforts to attain a playoff position for the fourth season in a row as well as build a solid and sustainable future for our club.”

