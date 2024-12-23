Former Hibs man sacked by SPFL club after 'challenging' spell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Hibs man will now need to find himself a new club

Former Hibs player James McPake has been sacked by Dunfermline Athletic. The 40-year-old has been dismissed by the Scottish Championship side.

His assistant Dave Mackay has also departed East End Park. The Pars are currently sat in 9th place in the table after their first 18 fixtures and only Airdrieonians sit below them.

McPake, who was at Hibs during his playing days from 2012 to 2014, took over Dunfermline in May 2022. Their official statement reads: “Following a challenging first half of the 2024-25 season, the Board of Directors of Dunfermline Athletic have decided to relieve Manager James McPake and Assistant Manager Dave Mackay of their duties.

“The Board would like to thank James and Dave for their efforts whilst at KDM Group East End Park. The management duo made a great impact on arrival at the club, leading us to the League One title during a record-breaking season in 2022-23. However, this season has proven challenging, and the club board felt the need to make a change as we head into January.

“Current under-18 and reserve team coach John McLaughlan has been asked to prepare the team ahead of Friday’s visit of Falkirk in the Scottish Championship. Whilst this decision has been taken by the current board of directors, we have made the prospective investor in the club aware of this decision.

“Finally, we recognise this has been a challenging period for supporters and we would like to thank you for your continued support. We hope to see you at KDM Group East End Park on Friday night to help back the team in an important festive fixture.”

McPake was a defender for the likes of Livingston, Greenock Morton and Coventry City before joining Hibs on loan. His switch to Edinburgh was later made permanent and he went on to play 53 appearances during his days at Easter Road in all competitions, chipping in with three goals from the back.

He then left for Dundee and ended his career with the Dark Blues. The Bellshill-born man started his coaching career in the academy at Dens Park before working his way up to becoming their manager.

The ex-Northern Ireland international got them promotion to the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs. However, he was sacked in the term after.

Dunfermline offered him a route back into the dugout and he won 44.25% of matches in charge. His time there has now come to an end though and he will need to weigh up his options this winter.

The Pars were beaten 2-0 away at Greenock Morton over the weekend and that has proved to be the final straw for McPake. They have won only four times in this campaign to date and will now need to find the right appointment.