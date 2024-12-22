Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hearts and Hibs both have the chance to bolster their ranks in January

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts are back in Scottish Premiership action on Sunday afternoon with a home clash against St Johnstone. They are currently sat bottom of the table.

Hibs beat Aberdeen 3-1 away on Saturday to rise up to 8th in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers eye midfielder

According to Walfoot, Rangers are ‘weighing up’ a move for Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price. The 21-year-old is being linked with a switch to Ibrox in the upcoming January transfer window.

Price, who is from Yorkshire, rose up through the academy ranks at Everton and was a regular for the Toffees at various different youth levels before going on to play three times for their first-team. He moved to Belgium in 2023 and has since become a key player for his current club.

After deciding to make the switch abroad, he said: “I can’t wait to go over and get started. Hopefully, I can improve a lot more over there and in a different side of the game. It’s a lot more technical."

Rangers could see him as someone to give them more competition and depth in midfield. Philippe Clement’s side won 1-0 at home to Dundee last time out with Vaclav Cerny getting the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland international eyed

Scotland international Oli McBurnie has emerged on the radar of Blackburn Rovers and Burnley, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The 28-year-old, who is currently playing for Las Palmas along with Scott McKenna, has scored two goals in 15 games since making the transfer to La Liga.

Both Blackburn and Burnley are eyeing promotion to the Premier League in this campaign. They could see McBurnie as someone to bolster their respective attacking ranks next month.

He said in an interview with The Guardian: “I had one other Spanish club but Las Palmas did a presentation saying what they needed, how they play, where I fit in, all about the island and the culture. They had footage of me from years ago, they had done their research and made me feel really wanted. And I know they did the same with Scott. He flew out to look around before signing, we went for dinner and talked about it. I should ask about my commission.”

The former Swansea City man added: “We (him and McKenna) both signed for three years and we intend to stay, don’t we? Whatever happens, we’ll get Spanish. And a better tan. My daughter’s five months old and it’s a wonderful place to grow up. She’ll have English, Welsh and Spanish. This has made me see what a big thing languages are; I was a bit naive before, you think you’ll never need a foreign language. But add Spanish and you have half the world. Living here is beautiful, the weather is perfect, it’s great for golf … and the football’s not bad either.”