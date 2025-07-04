Former Hibs midfielder confirms retirement after 'challenging' run of injuries

A former Hibs player has brought down the curtain on his playing career 18 months after leaving Easter Road.

Former Hibs midfielder Jimmy Jeggo has confirmed his retirement after what he described as ‘a challenging period with injury’.

The 15-times capped Australia international has already played for the likes of Melbourne Victory, Sturm Graz and Austria Wien before his arrival at Easter Road in January 2023. After making his debut in a Scottish Cup defeat against Edinburgh rivals Hearts less than 24 hours later, Jeggo went on to make 45 appearances in all competitions during his time with Hibs.

His final appearance came in a 3-0 home defeat against Rangers in January 2024 before he agreed to return to Australia with Melbourne City just a week later. A troublesome Achilles problem has limited Jeggo to just 19 appearances for his new club and he has not appeared in any competition since featuring for over an hour in a 2-2 draw with Auckland FC in December last year.

However, the former Hibs man has now confirmed he has brought down the curtain on his playing career and revealed he is looking forward to ‘the next chapter in his footballing journey’.

In a statement released on the A-League club’s website, Jeggo said: "After a challenging period with injury, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from professional football. I feel incredibly fortunate that my career has given me so many unforgettable moments and the chance to meet so many amazing people.

“I owe so much to so many for the role they’ve played in my journey, and I’m deeply grateful for the support I’ve received and the moments I’ve shared with friends, family, coaches, and teammates. Returning home to Melbourne with City has been the perfect place to finish my playing career, and where I now look forward to starting the next chapter of my footballing journey.”

The club’s Director of Football, Michael Petrillo, added: “Jimmy is someone I’ve known for many years and has always carried himself as the ultimate professional, both on and off the pitch. “Although injury restricted his time on the field this season, his leadership and experience were invaluable within the group and played a key role in our Championship success. On behalf of everyone at Melbourne City, I’d like to congratulate Jimmy on a fantastic career. He’s an exemplary leader and person – exactly the type of character we want around our environment. We’re looking forward to working with him in a new capacity as he transitions into the next phase of his football journey.”

