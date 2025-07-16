A former Hibs midfielder looks set to secure a deal after an impressive trial performance.

Hibs could see a familiar face return to Scottish football ahead of the upcoming season after a former midfielder impressed on trial with a club looking to bounce back into the top flight.

David Gray and his players are currently preparing for another exciting campaign after last season’s third place finish ensured European football will return to Easter Road once again. A Europa League second qualifying round tie against FC Midtjylland comes over the next fortnight as Hibs look to take another step towards the league phase of UEFA’s secondary club competition. Progress is also being targeted in the league and cups and Hibs have been busy in the transfer market with the likes of Thibault Klidje, Raphael Salinger, Jamie McGrath and Josh Mulligan all moving to Easter Road in recent weeks and months.

It has already been a hectic summer across the Scottish and St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari is aiming to boost his own ranks as he looks to guide St Johnstone back into the Premiership at the first attempt after the Saints ended last season at the bottom of the table with just nine wins from 38 games across the campaign.

The Finnish boss has already added eight new faces to his squad ahead of the season and that figure could increase with the signing of former Hibs and St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan after he impressed during a trial spell with the second tier newcomers. The 29-year-old, who made almost a century of appearances during a three-year stay with Hibs, has been without a club since leaving English League Two side Salford City last summer - but he impressed Valakari during a friendly draw with Dundee United at the weekend and could now be handed a deal with the Saints as he reaches the final stages of a long-awaited comeback from a foot injury.

St Johnstone boss says he ‘really admires’ former Hibs midfielder

He told The Courier: “I really admire the boy coming in to play the game. He showed more than enough. I’d like to talk with him about staying here. Now it’s a matter of seeing what Stevie thinks. He’s a good footballer. I know he wanted to play as much as possible, he looked very good and did very well to play 90 minutes after one training session.

“He wasn’t that much involved in the first half but the things he did off the ball were very good. He was keeping our team structure much better. I was very happy with that. We then started to see the high-class balls behind the line and, of course, the set pieces are a big weapon.”