Former Hibs midfielder John McGinn has been linked with a summer move from Aston Villa to their English Premier League rivals Everton (Pic: Getty) | AFP via Getty Images

The former Easter Road star could yet make a summer move as Aston Villa rival Newcastle United in another transfer race.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have had a busy few weeks in the transfer window with their latest move seeing the Easter Road club break their record transfer fee to sign striker Thibault Klidjé from Luzern.

The Togo international becomes David Gray’s fourth new addition this summer following on from Jamie McGrath, Raphael Sallinger and Josh Mulligan. They have also tied down Rocky Bushiri, Junior Hoilett and now Jordan Obita on contract extensions while moving on the likes of Jair Tavares and Nathan Moriah-Welsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters have had plenty of business to keep themselves occupied in the build up to their UEFA Europa League second qualifying round tie against FC Midtjylland later this month. Meanwhile, away from Edinburgh, there is a transfer saga developing involving a former Hibs favourite and current Scotland star...

Aston Villa could perform ‘u-turn’ on John McGinn transfer amid Everton interest

Former Hibee John McGinn has been a stalwart for Aston Villa since leaving Easter Road in 2018 to join the Birmingham club. He helped them back to the Premier League in his first season there and has gone on to make 285 first team appearances for the Villains.

The 30-year old, who is Villa’s captain, has also established himself as a key part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland side in that time as well as a favourite of the Tartan Army. Despite al that though, it looks like there is a chance he could be departing Villa Park this summer.

Reports have linked David Moyes’ Everton with a move for the midfielder, who scored four goals for Villa last season and was part of their UEFA Champions League campaign. However, there was no suggestion that Unai Emery’s side were actively seeking to move their skipper on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could potentially change before the end of the window though and a recent report from Football Insider suggests that McGinn’s future could hinge on a move for former Chelsea star and England international Connor Gallagher.

Villa, along with Premier League rivals Newcastle United, are credited with an interest in the 25-year old who currently plays in Spain with Atletico Madrid. The report claims that if Villa are able to land Gallagher that will ‘clear a path’ for Everton to sign McGinn providing they have not moved on to other transfer targets before that opportunity potentially arises.

Hibs and St Mirren could profit from John McGinn transfer

Hibs stand to add to the undisclosed transfer fee they received when McGinn signed for Villa back in 2018. That transfer was, at the time, was understood to include a 15 percent future sell on fee to go to the Edinburgh club if Aston Villa were to sell him.

However, it was also the case that St Mirren were due 30 percent of the 15 percent sell on fee that Hibs received. McGinn is currently valued at €16 million (£13.9 million) on football statistics site Transfermarkt although is actual transfer value is likely to exceed that number especially with clubs like Eveton having the financial resources to far exceed that sort of figure for a player who would surely enter their team as a regular starter.