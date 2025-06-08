The latest transfer news from the Premiership as a former Hibs midfielder looks set to move to England.

A former Hibs midfielder is reportedly close to snubbing a contract offer from one Premiership rival to join English League One club Wigan Athletic.

Fraser Murray came through the youth ranks at Hibs and made his mark early with a goal in a 3-0 Scottish Challenge Cup win against Highland League side Turriff United in September 2016, before making his league debut against Raith Rovers later in the same season. Murray’s progress was rewarded with a new deal in October 2018 as he racked up 17 senior appearances - but his first consistent experience of first-team football came during a loan spell with Championship club Dunfermline Athletic during the 2020/21 campaign.

Murray joined Kilmarnock on a permanent deal a the end of the same season and the former Scotland youth international has gone on to make over 120 appearances for the Rugby Park club over the last five years. After scoring four goals and providing three assists in 39 games in all competitions last season, Murray has attracted attention from clubs in both England and Scotland after his current contract with Killie comes to a close.

Wigan Today have reported the Latics are set to see off competition from a number of their League One rivals plus Scottish clubs like Kilmarnock, who hoped to get him on a new contract. The likes of Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Stockport County were all said to be keen on a deal for Murray. Head coach Ryan Lowe was reportedly at Kilmarnock’s penultimate game of the season as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Motherwell and appears to have seen enough from Murray during an 89-minute display to convince him to make the 26-year-old his first signing of the summer.

The report also claims Wigan are looking to complete a second swoop on the Premiership and are keen on a deal for Ross County forward Ronan Hale - but will reportedly face competition from clubs in England and Scotland.

