A familiar Hibs face will lie in wait when Hearts travel to Premiership rivals St Mirren in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Monday night.

Former Hibs man Alex Gogic is using the pain of cup final defeats as his inspiration to plot the downfall of Edinburgh rivals Hearts on Monday night.

The Cypriot international has been a regular feature in St Mirren sides throughout the season as the Buddies aim to match Neil Critchley’s side in making a late dash for a European place throughout the remainder of the campaign. However, both sides will take a break from the league on Monday when they meet at the SMISA Stadium in a Scottish Cup fifth round tie.

Gogic is well-versed in the challenges that lie within the battle to reach Hampden Park and had glory slip through his fingers when he featured for Hibs in their final defeat against St Johnstone in 2021 before suffering a League Cup Final loss against Celtic during the same year. With another potential Hampden Park appearance now on the horizon as the business end of this season’s Scottish Cup is reached, Gogic is determined to finally land major silverware.

He said: "I got to two finals with Hibs, the Scottish Cup against St Johnstone in 2021 and the League Cup against Celtic later that year, but we couldn't get the win in either. It's a great feeling to get there but to actually win the thing would be a great achievement and a dream come true. It would be amazing to have a winner's medal. From a young age, you dream about lifting trophies. Even when you're young and you win tournaments, it's a brilliant feeling.

"It's obviously harder as a professional in men's football. But it's the aim for any player. I won things at youth level with Swansea and Olympiacos but nothing as a pro. Winning a trophy, it doesn't matter if it's a small cup or a league, is still a great achievement and one of the best feelings. That's why you play football and I still have those medals. I keep everything. Once you finish your career, it takes you back to that time and place."

Gogic is relishing the opportunity to face his former Edinburgh rivals but has warned his St Mirren team-mates they will face a Hearts side full of confidence ahead of their trip to Paisley.

He said: "We want to go as far as we can in the Cup but in the last couple of years it's been hard for us, we always seem to get Celtic! Every game is difficult, it doesn't matter what league you're in or the team you're up against. But Celtic are definitely a lot stronger. They have a bigger squad, strength in depth and quality players. So it's always harder against them. But I relish every game we play. It would be nice for the club and the players to progress, but Hearts are in very good form."