Two former Hibs favourites will face off the in Championship this weekend.

Two familiar faces to Hibs fans will go head-to-head this weekend in the Championship for a fixture that could have serious ramifications at either end of the table.

Former Hibs midfielder Scott Brown has enjoyed a positive season in charge of Ayr United and his side will head into Saturday’s home clash with struggling Dunfermline Athletic sat in third place in the table and with a chance of securing promotion into the Premiership. By contrast, their visitors sit second from bottom in the table and have won just one of their last six games. However, the recent departure of manager Michael Tidser has put a unique slant on this weekend’s meeting at Somerset Park after former Hibs boss Neil Lennon was named as his successor.

The duo worked together at Celtic when Lennon returned as first-team coach, then named as caretaker manager following Tony Mowbray’s exit in March 2010. He was handed the reins on a permanent basis at the end of the season and trusted Brown as his dressing room leader.

Under Lennon’s management, Brown claimed ten major honours including three consecutive Premiership titles between 2012 and 2014 and has spoken of his admiration for his former boss. That continued ahead of Saturday’s reunion and he described the former Hibs boss as ‘a top manager’ - but warned his own players they must ‘concentrate on their jobs’ as they look to boost their promotion bid.

He told the Ayrshire Post: "There will be plenty of focus on Lenny going in there and he’s been hired to do a job over the coming seven games. Nobody needs to tell me what a top manager he is and he’ll get a reaction out of them, I’ve no doubt about that. They’ll be organised under him and come down here with a point to prove, so it’s going to be a big test for us. We need to go out there and get back to winning ways, so it's a case of concentrating on our job and what we do."

Lennon praised the ‘fantastic job’ Brown has overseen at Ayr as he looks to guide his side into the Premiership this season - but insisted neither manager would seek to make this weekend’s meeting about themselves as their sides continue to battle at opposite ends of the table.

He said: “It’s not about me and him, as he’ll tell you. He’s doing a fantastic job. It’s a really tough opening game for me. “He’ll have his focus and I’ll have mine, but I’m looking forward to seeing him, obviously.”

