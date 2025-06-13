He has moved on to pastures new after time at the likes of Hibs, Bristol City and Sunderland.

Former Hibs and Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has earned a permanent chance abroad after an interim head coach spell.

The former midfielder was left to rebuild his managerial stock after being sacked by Hibs and Fleetwood Town during the 23/24 season. Johnson impressed in early managerial roles at Oldham, Barnsley and Bristol City but reviews have been mixed across stints with Sunderland, Hibs and Fleetwood.

After taking some time out, he joined Belgian side Lommel who are owned by the City Group and play in the Belgian second tier, on a deal until the end of the season. He has now impressed enough to warrant a chance at leading the club forward on a permanent basis.

Lee Johnson completes latest managerial move

A club statement reads: “Lommel SK and Lee Johnson have agreed that the 44-year-old Briton will continue to be head coach of Groen-Wit next season. Johnson came to Lommel in March as interim head coach and has since not only made sporting progress, but also built a strong bond with players, staff and supporters.

“Since Johnson was appointed interim head coach in March, a lot has changed within the club. The Briton managed to get the selection right and booked great victories over top teams Zulte Waregem and RWDM. Despite the early end of the competition, Johnson continued to work hard with the group of players every day, and he was already actively looking for reinforcements for the coming season, together with the sporting management. It was therefore logical for both parties to continue the collaboration.

Johnson said: “I feel honoured to be able to continue my work at Lommel SK. From day one, the supporters and the club have embraced me, and their positive energy is infectious – you feel that support at every training session and every match. At the same time, the daily working environment here is professional and familiar.

Why former Hibs and Sunderland boss was hired in latest role

“It is simply a pleasure to be on the pitch with these players and staff. Together we want to continue to grow and once again give the club the successes that our supporters deserve.”

Sporting Director Jeffrey van As added on the decision to move forward with the former Hibs and Sunderland man: "I have had several good conversations with Lee in a short period of time. His vision and working methods fit in well with what I have in mind. We are convinced that Lee is the best choice to lead us towards success in the coming season."

Recently, former Hibs player Jake Doyle-Hayes started legal proceedings over a training-ground tackle that damaged his career, the player’s lawyer accusing then manager Johnson of making “incompetent and incoherent decisions.” He is seeking compensation from the Easter Road club over the injury after attempts to break into the first team regularly were hampered by the blow and Johnson is accused of making a tackle that resulted in “horrific injuries” for Doyle-Hayes in September of 2022.