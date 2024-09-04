Former Newcastle United striker to Hibs clarity after transfer speculation

Former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Recent reports have suggest that free agent ex Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Derby County forward Dwight Gayle could be moving to Easter Road.

The transfer window may have closed for the summer but clubs are still able to bring in new recruits from the free agent pool. After the closure of the 2023/24 season, a whole bank of players were released from their respective clubs and while most have already embarked on new challenges, there are still plenty of free agents still available to snap up.

Hibs enjoyed a fruitful summer, bringing in 11 new signings from permanent moves to loan deals, and they have recently been linked with another new recruit. However, Edinburgh Evening News understands that Dwight Gayle is not a target that the Hibees are currently pursuing at this moment in time despite reports suggesting he could be headed for Easter Road.

The former Premier League striker has enjoyed spells with the likes of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. Gayle most recently moved to Derby County back in February until the end of the season, and he is now available to sign for a new club for free.

David Gray’s side have already bolstered their options in attack this summer, having signed Mykola Kuharevich on loan from Swansea City and brought in Kieron Bowie on a four-year deal. The Edinburgh outfit forked out a £600,000 on the 21-year-old, and it is unlikely the Hibees will sign a veteran player like Gayle who could limit Bowie’s time on the pitch with the first team.

With these two significant signings over the line, it’s more likely that Hibs will address other more pressing positions to bolster, if they are to consider options on the free agent market.

Last summer, Hibs signed Adam Le Fondre on a short-term deal but opted against extended his stay beyond the season. Aside from his injuries, the 37-year-old enjoyed some solid performances under Gray, scoring three goals in his first four appearances after being released by Sydney FC. The fact that Hibs had a veteran striker on their books and opted against extending his stay makes it unlikely that they would pursue a similar player in Gayle.

Hibs are back in action after the international break when they will take on St Johnstone at home in the Scottish Premiership.