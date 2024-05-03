Former Sunderland and Hibs striker lands Wrexham contract offer

Picture: SNS

EFL climbers Wrexham have already started their first team reshuffle as they prepare to compete in League One next season. The Red Dragons will return to tier three of the English pyramid for the first time since 2005, continuing to soar under the influence of Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

With the regular season now complete, Wrexham can sit back and wait to see who will join them in making the jump up from League Two. Phil Parkinson’s side finished second this season with 88 points, four behind champions Stockport County.

Mansfield Town secured the third spot, while the play-offs to determine the fourth and final promotion place will be held next week between MK Dons, Doncaster Rovers, Crewe Alexandra, and Crawley Town.

As Wrexham prepare for their second consecutive promotion, the club have already released eight senior players. Star striker Steven Fletcher has been offered a new contract, following his strong debut season under Parkinson.

Fletcher signed for the Red Dragons last year following his release from Dundee United, who suffered relegation to the Scottish Championship. Wrexham snapped him up in September 2023 and he made his 400th EFL appearance in January. The 37-year-old has also represented the likes of Wolves, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite being born in Shrewsbury, Fletcher and his family relocated to Scotland when he was young as his career started at Hibs. He joined the youth system at just 13 and rose through the ranks, making his senior debut in 2004 and going on to spend five years at the club, where he clocked 163 appearances and scored 45 goals.