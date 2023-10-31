Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs surrendered a two goal lead as they hosted Ross County in the Scottish Premiership to draw 2-2 at Easter Road. Their draw came shortly after the news was announced that AFC Bournemouth owner Bill Foley was looking into investing into the Edinburgh club in the hope of making it the undisputed third team in Scotland.

All was looking well for the Easter Road outfit with Elie Youan opening up the scoring just before half-time. Jair Tavares then doubled the lead after the restart, scoring his first goal in a green and white jersey but a Leith-based nightmare ensued as an own goal saw Ross County find their voice and with ten minutes to go it was all even.

Speaking after the match, Nick Montgomery said of his team's performance: "I’m disappointed and frustrated. We failed to manage the game properly. I’m disappointed in the display and result.

"We felt frustration from the fans. We were winning 2-0 not playing well but if you get three points you move forwards. It feels like we’ve thrown two points away but we have to get ready for the big game on Saturday."

Much of the subsequent criticism has come Montgomery's substitution decisions with Allan Delferriere coming on for Jimmy Jeggo in the 67th minute and scoring the own goal.

When questioned about what prompted the change in players, Montgomery said: "I wanted to get fresh legs on. Some changes were enforced, some I felt would give us energy after a tough game on the weekend.

"You don’t want to risk players carrying knocks but I take responsibility for the team selection and subs. We’ll review the game tomorrow. We could have been more ready when the subs came on."

One of the bigger squad decisions seen in the match was Jojo Wollacott in between the sticks. It was his first start in three months for the Hibees following a troubling injury lay-off and it could well be argued it was far from a perfect display.

With a semi-final fixture this weekend, Montgomery was probed whether Hibs's number one would be returning to take the gloves: "David Marshall came off against Hearts and I didn't want to push him and risk him so I felt the right decision was to give him a rest. 'Davie' will be back and ready for the game on Saturday."

It was a timely result for a side potentially set to receive a huge investment boost. Asked what positives could come from the latest news regarding Bill Foley, Montgomery said: "I’m not going to comment on speculation, it’s for the board and the CEO and the owner.